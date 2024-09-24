Privacy vs opportunity: Dilemma of young athletes in the digital age

Picture an exciting Saturday afternoon at a local football tournament. The turf is buzzing with energy as young athletes dash back and forth, showcasing their skills with the hopes of catching the attention of scouts who they hope will propel them into promising careers.

Among them is 14-year-old Xavier, a gifted football star with dreams of one day playing professionally in the English Premier League. He is undeniably talented, and the performance he put on in the field today could be his ticket to a better future.

However, Xavier's parents are worried about the extensive nature of the Internet and the dangers of having their son's image shared online.

They have therefore decided to withhold their consent for any photographs or videos of Xavier to be taken or published online.

They are worried about who might access these images and what they could be used for, preferring to minimise their son's digital footprint as much as possible.

This highlights a growing challenge in the digital world: the conflict between a child's right to privacy and the possible benefits that the exposure can bring, especially in the aspect of talent recognition.

On one hand, the data protection rights of children, as enshrined in the Data Protection Act, prioritise the safety and privacy of minors.

On the other hand, there are undeniable benefits to publicising a child's image, such as attracting the eyes of scouts, securing scholarships, and or sponsorships.

These rights are, however, important considering we live in a time where information could be misused and manipulated in ways one could not imagine a generation ago, such as identity theft and fraud where a child's image is used to create fake identities or commercial exploitation, where the image is used for advertisement without consent as seen in the case where a school in Kiambu was fined Sh4.5 million for using a minor's image for commercial purposes without parental consent.

It is clear that the balance between data protection, children's rights, and talent recognition is a complex and evolving issue.

The challenge lies in finding the right balance between protecting children's privacy and allowing them to get access to and benefit from opportunities that visibility can bring.

By encouraging collaboration between parents, schools, sports organisations, and the media, we can ensure that athletes like Xavier do not miss out on opportunities.