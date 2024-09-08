Dynamics in era of Network States

Starlink’s entry into the Kenyan market has sparked a brawl, with local players claiming to defend their local landscape under the pretense of safeguarding the local telecoms landscape and state sovereignty!

But here's the thing: Elon Musk's endeavors, whether SpaceX, Tesla, or Starlink, represent a seismic shift in the power dynamic between private organisations/persons and Nation States. These enterprises go beyond financial success, with the declared goal of establishing a human colony on Mars, which challenges traditional state sovereignty.

And this calls into question the concept of the Nation-State as omnipotent. Historically, Nation-States have always had the advantage when it comes to policing and overseeing the industries that operate inside their boundaries.

But technological advancements have made it possible for a single person or organisation to have a worldwide impact on regulatory environments and geopolitics. This unparalleled power has generated discussion about whether existing regulatory frameworks can keep pace with such rapid and far-reaching innovation.

You see, the conventional nation-state is marked by boundaries, bureaucracy, and a ponderous regulatory framework that frequently struggles to keep up with quick and vast technological advancements. Furthermore, the Internet crosses national boundaries, posing a significant danger to Nation-States.

The razzmatazz of Starlink is a current reality of having an Internet connection that no longer requires any terrestrial infrastructure and thus entirely bypasses governments, who will no longer be able to cut off access to the global network.

Thus, these technological advancements obviously indicate to a very near future in which enterprises will be able to provide internet access to a country's people even if the government prohibits it; a good starting example is Elon Musk's spat with Brazil.

We are witnessing powerful entities/personas wielding significant power over a nation, yet the legal system finds it extremely difficult to approach them. Previously, having influence in an area necessitated real presence. We are gradually seeing important digital messaging service providers with half a billion monthly subscribers without a fixed abode that can be easily inspected by any government entity.

How would such organisations be handled if they failed to adopt cybercrime security measures or complete their reporting obligations to law enforcement? And don’t mention the myopic arrest of its tech chiefs as happened in Paris. Can you see how this undermines the core principles of nation-states? What if such an entity's recognised physical locations are spread across enough jurisdictions?

Network States

Nevertheless, government mandarins need not fear; nations that wish to maintain their competitiveness in the 21st century must radically re-evaluate their conception of the state. As things stand, the institutions we established during the Industrial Revolution have proven to be resilient, with government organised around hierarchical and inflexible structures.

This system brought immense prosperity to many, but its longevity has given way to inertia, and its sclerotic and unduly bureaucratic structures are unable to handle the demands of the contemporary economy.

To handle these nuances, we must reimagine the Nation-State and replace it with a paradigm in which governments employ technology. And at the heart of it should be regulatory sandboxes; these sandboxes free businesses from certain constraints, allowing them to test new products without fear of negative consequences.

Consider Malta's focus on virtual financial assets or Hawaii's choice to exclude sandbox participants from certain restrictions.

Additionally, talent will have to be competitive. This requires creating the best incentives to attract talent inside their boundaries.

Auxiliary jurisdictions will have to push the bounds of statehood and citizenship. Estonia pioneered the e-residency concept, which enables businesses to access the European Union market without having a physical presence in the country.

As more of the world's activity goes online, with people becoming avatars and digital citizens potentially doing business in the metaverse, citizens' economic activity can take place anywhere and at any time.

As policymakers grapple with these new realities, it becomes clearer that traditional regulatory approaches may no longer be effective. As a result, the new Network State model, in which government functions as a liberalising platform, demands a far more open, networked and flexible form of governance.