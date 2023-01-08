Columnists Government agencies should not weaponise their legal mandate

By COLLINS ODOTE

A Past complaint in the design and operations of the country’s governance was the overbearing nature of the Presidency and the Executive.

While the concept of separation of powers and checks and balances is recognised as the basis for relationships amongst the different branches of Government, in practice tensions have always governed its implementation in Kenya.

Part of the drive for the 2010 constitution was to strengthen public institutions. This involved restating the importance of checks and balances in governance.

A fundamental aspect of the constitutional architecture that Kenya adopted in the current constitutional arrangement is one which is strong on institutional design, guaranteeing agencies' independence.

The rationale for this is to enable every agency created by law to have the space and freedom to deliver on its mandate without undue interference from political leaders.

The essence of the framework for institutional independence is to enhance accountability and service delivery.

From a past where institutions were at the beck and call of the Presidency, two different practices have emerged.

On the one hand are robust agencies living true to their constitutional and legal mandate and being able to stand up against efforts to encroach on or manipulate the discharge of their functions.

This has been further reinforced by the nature and performance of the Judiciary. Many cases that involve independence and protection of the powers granted by the Constitution have been taken to courts.

Invariably the courts have ruled in favour of constitutionalism, arguing that the quality of the country's democracy is improved by the extent to which we have strong and independent institutions accountable to the law and the people of Kenya only.

However, there is a flip side to the protection of the law that requires a rethink. Institutions that have been shielded from political interference have sometimes tended to develop a culture of using independence as an excuse to escape accountability.

Institutional design under a rule of law society envisages that there is interdependence. No one agency can operate on its own without relating to the other.

The responsibility required is one that cultivates cooperation and mutual respect.

This is only possible when every institution appreciates the role of others and explores avenues for engaging without encroaching on the other’s turf or preventing others from delivering on their duties.

In practice, independence does not mean exclusivity. It does not mean being rogue. Laws that provide mandates to agencies have been interpreted by these agencies to mean superiority.

Many a time when you have conversations, staff from public agencies will quickly cite to you their constitutive law and argue that they have the legal power.

Discussions with them on how they can compromise and collaborate with others to achieve a common purpose for the benefit of Kenyans are met with legalistic argumentation.

This has led to many such agencies suing each other.

The situation is sometimes worsened by the kind of legal opinions that emanate from the Attorney general’s office.

They interpret mandates in a positivist and conflictual manner leading to situations that invariably resort to court action.

This is what leads to the culture that the President mentioned a few days ago, where different agencies that are part of the executive or the Senate and the National Assembly sue each other.

Courts exist to resolve disputes, yes, but you cannot run the government by suing each other every day.

The law is supposed to aid in service delivery. Independence is guaranteed by either the Constitution or Acts of parliament not to be worn as a badge of honour but as a tool to facilitate serving Kenyans.

It is important that moving forward or public agencies be socialized into the spirit of consultation and cooperation to enable them to view their legal mandates as opportunities to work together with others to improve the quality of governance and development in the country and not as weapons to grind the country to a halt.