Columnists Harmony of people, planet, and profits

The targets to end poverty, build equity, health for all, universal access to basic education and the like have not been met in any country. FILE PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

"I am enough of an artist to draw freely upon my imagination. Imagination is more important than knowledge. For knowledge is limited, whereas imagination encircles the world".

-Albert Einstein

The United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP26, originally to be held in November 2020 in London, was postponed in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The postponement of an in-person meeting that would have attracted tens of thousands of people travelling to the venue from across the world raised interesting conundrums as was the case with COP27 in Egypt where the famous Greta Thunberg declined to attend.

The challenge of people feeling the need to gather despite knowing since the Stockholm Conference in 1972 – 50 years ago – that the world is warming, and human activity is singularly the most critical factor affecting the biosphere.

Such is the effect of humans on the planet that we now live in a new geological era: the Age of the Anthropocene. This is where humans have more of an effect on planetary processes than the planet has on humans.

The effects of soil erosions through intensive farming practices, and the change in hydrology that affects rainfall, severe drought, and flooding are only two examples.

The effect on health with severe heat stress when temperatures climb more than 38 degrees Centigrade, particularly pregnant women, the changes in disease patterns as exemplified with dengue mosquitoes found in non-traditional areas, and changes in particulate matter in the environment all remain understudied and the consequences unknown.

The Paris Climate Change Agreement is part of a wider effort collectively to address sustainable development.

There are 17 Sustainable Development Goals on which countries report regularly in their Voluntary National Reviews to the United Nations.

Collectively, the SDGs address global and biosphere challenges as well as aspirations including poverty alleviation, gender equality, and thriving of people and planet.

The challenges we face, including existential issues that threaten human survival, environmental catastrophe, conflict over resources, and a burgeoning youth population that is feeling disenfranchised, are in part of our own making.

The current state of the biosphere is an outcome of the dominant ‘development’ model underpinning nation-states that are serviced by an education system that aims to create human capacities reflective of the age of industrialisation and promotion of an economic model created over the past two centuries.

This model not only relies on fossil fuels that damage the environment but has created gross inequalities between the rich and the poor and within countries.

Oxfam in 2021 noted that the richest one percent of humanity, mostly in developed countries, is wealthier than more than 50 percent of the world’s population.

A direct consequence is the current education system that divides knowledge domains and creates classes or cadres of workers prepared for segregated roles in society, leading to the reproduction and reinforcement of existing inequalities.

The aim of this education is based on the efficient use of resources – teachers, learning materials, and school infrastructure in addition to material resources such as teachers’ remuneration, water, sanitation, and community contributions in an input-output model.

We know, however, that inequalities in gender, wealth, and regions create worsening conditions for humans as well as for plants, animals, and the biosphere on land and water that supports life on earth.

The targets to end poverty, build equity, health for all, universal access to basic education and the like have not been met in any country.

Teachers and health workers are leaving their professions, adolescents face severe emotional and mental health pressures.

For a more holistic approach to life on earth, the SDGs point us to build on our traditional knowledge, our cultural inheritance, and our communal assets.

There is a pressing need to work collaboratively across sectors and to envisage and catalyse developments simultaneously.

The health and education sectors must work together to treat the ‘same’ person who needs services not serve the system that divides this person artificially.

Dr Weru is chair of, the Hospital Ethics Committee & Palliative Medicine Specialist; Dr Khamis is faculty and lead researcher at, Institute for Human Development at Aga Khan University.