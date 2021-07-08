Columnists Here is why you should turn to buying global stocks now

By RUFUS KAMAU

As an investor, you may have wondered how you can own shares of your favourite global brands such as Apple, Tesla, Google, Amazon, Facebook, and Microsoft. However, after giving it some thought, you probably dropped the idea considering it to be too much work.

Well, I have some good news for you. Stock market trading has never been easier than today. With the advent of smartphones, you may now readily receive stock trading news from anywhere as long as you have a stable internet connection. Online stock trading educational content is for free, while account opening and transaction costs have been eliminated, and settlement is nearly instantaneous.

Stock trading has often been considered an elitist platform but that is far from the truth. Today, you can simply sign up with a local broker, download a trading app, deposit money and start buying local and offshore stocks.

However, one may ask themselves this; “Why should I invest my money in global stocks?”. Here are compelling reasons why you should start accumulating global stocks right now.Investing in stocks is arguably the best option, the risk is relatively low and returns are statistically high.

Historically, prices of stocks go up. This implies that there is a great chance that what you buy today is going to be worth a lot more in five or 10 years. As companies grow in terms of revenue and market share, their values grow correspondingly. For instance, Zoom started trading on the Nasdaq stock market in April 2019 for $36 per share. As of today, the stock is worth $399 apiece.

Money in a safe or a savings account is exposed to inflation. This means that your savings in a bank account will lose significant purchasing power over the next five to 10 years. To avoid this, wise investors use their savings to buy stocks that generally gain value over time.

Some companies trading on global stock exchanges offer quarterly dividends to their stockholders. Holding a significant portfolio of dividend stocks will ensure you have consistent income. To earn a good dividend from your portfolio, you need to start building your portfolio early. This means buying shares monthly, quarterly, or even semi-annually.

Investing in global stocks offers players an opportunity to diversify their risk and shield them from catastrophic events that may happen to an industry, sector, or region.

Currency fluctuations can work for or against you depending on whether you are sending money abroad to buy stocks or receiving cash when selling stocks. For instance, people who bought foreign shares when the exchange rate between the Kenya shilling and the US dollar was 98 are now enjoying a premium when converting back their stock profits and dividends at a rate of 107.

The best investors in the world have their largest portfolio holdings allocated to stocks. It is, therefore, prudent to observe how investors such as Warren Buffet have grown their portfolios over time. Buffet specifically identifies growth companies with a huge economic moat, buys them, and then holds onto them for a long time.

Investing in global stocks gives you an opportunity to drive change. Recent investors have become ethical and are more inclined to instil their virtues into the companies they own. This includes buying those that support a cleaner environment, data privacy, technological innovation, equal opportunity employers, gender equality, and free markets.

In addition to the above-mentioned reasons, there are other varied reasons to buy stocks right now. These includes, but not limited to, compounding your returns to reach a faster portfolio growth, save for retirement, vote on big company decisions, learn, and get the opportunity to own shares of brands that you consume in your day-to-day activities.

If you don’t buy a great company’s stock right now, and the price skyrockets in the next couple of years, you would have lost a great opportunity to make wealth.

Kamau is a research and markets analyst at Scope Markets Kenya. Email: [email protected]