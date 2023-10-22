Columnists Hidden treasures in Kenyan micro, small enterprises

A man hawks his wares in Mombasa’s Mkomani Area on June 12, 2023. PHOTO | WACHIRA MWANGI | NMG

By CAESAR MWANGI

More by this Author

Recently, my attention was drawn to a young man ahead of me carrying a large flask. Looking closely, I noticed that in his right hand, he carried gunny bags stuffed with buns commonly known as ‘mandazi'.

He was walking briskly up the hill with a sense of purpose despite the load towards a shopping mall. A group of six young boys, no more than 9 or 10 years of age, were playing and begging near the mall. One of them raced towards him.

As the rest followed on noticing the young man, it was clear that they knew him, and it was a sight to behold as they received warmly.

He distributed cups to each of the boys and served them tea with the snacks. They were happy.

I slowed down to watch from a distance. This was a moving scene of business innovation in SMEs and also genuine corporate responsibility and concern for the less privileged.

I felt a surge of emotion as I realised that goodness exists in the hearts of ordinary people despite the cynicism, opportunism and utilitarianism that is considered to be the norm in our society.

I spoke to the tea vendor about his business and aspirations. He told me he regularly shares his stock with the boys as they need it, and he can afford it. He explained that he knows what it means to go hungry.

I learnt a few valuable lessons from this encounter which I suspect is replicated on a daily basis by many micro-entrepreneurs in our nation.

Here was a young man who ran a possible one-man micro business, and he had the temerity to redistribute his wealth the way he did. It was clear that the small-scale sector is able to impact many people not only through skills and innovation but also through their empathetic business practices.

According to the World Bank, Kenya has 7.4 million micro, small and medium enterprises and they hold the key to job creation and productivity. They are the engine for the growth of the Kenyan economy. However, the ethical stance of this large group is not always being given proper attention. Yet it can make a huge difference in the lives of disadvantaged citizens as they carry out their humble businesses daily developing loyal client basis and genuine trust that sustains their enterprises.

This humble young businessman in the streets of Nairobi demonstrated that fairness need not be foul and usury need not be our gods.

And this is well explained by one of the leading economists, the late Ernst Friedrich Schumacher, in his classic 1973 book, “Small is Beautiful: A Study of Economics as if People Mattered.”

He clearly stated that we have degraded the very words without which ethical discourse cannot carry on. Words like virtue, love, kindness and taking care of our environment.

And as a result, we have become totally ignorant of the most important things that are related to the subject of ethics.

This young businessman displayed the highest standards of business ethics in his ordinary conduct, devoid of the mandatory photo shoots that accompany most CSR activities.

If our country is to develop, the best bet would be to nurture the millions of small ethical businesses providing livelihoods to millions and compassionate largesse for the less fortunate. They remain our hidden treasure.

Dr Mwangi is the Executive Dean at Strathmore University Business School.