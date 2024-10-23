High political volume bad for economy: let’s tone it down

Recently, Kenyans have remained glued to newspapers, social media, television and radio. Everyone is frantically trying to catch up with the latest twist on the impeachment of the Deputy President. Following parliament’s endorsement, the matter moved to court.

The seesaw has distracted and raised political temperatures. Clearly, Kenyans have had to navigate numerous fundamental issues which have arrested their attention, and significantly distracted them from productive activities. Which isn’t good for our economy!

The looming transition of Junior Secondary students to grade 9 keeps parents in rural and urban Kenya anxious. No one knows how this may play out.

There are also accounts of some students recently admitted to local public Universities who haven’t been able to raise the fees expected under the new University funding model. This matter, which has been a major national talking point, begs objective closure. The unpredictable taxation regime hasn’t made matters any better for businesses and the economy.

The recent Finance Bill saw Kenya experience high octane politics as opposition to several of its provisions played out in streets, courts and parliament.

Though recalled and shelved, the energy and politics that informed opposition to this bill diverted many Kenyans from routine production.

Besides, the local noise and the unpredictability spelt to investments must have sent unwelcome signals to foreign investors and partners.

In the health sector, the transition to the Social Health Authority and the Social Health Insurance Fund remains of concern to many. There are those who continue wondering what prompted the drastic shift to the new Authority and Fund, while others complain that the newly installed system isn’t efficient enough.

Overall, the transition has been quite interruptive to health service delivery, with the attendant interruption to productive activities. In parallel, debate ensues on the merits and demerits of the public private partnership agreements mooted to boost local power production and to manage the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. These too have fueled politics, provoked protests and court battles.

As the above plays out, yet another issue, with the potential for protracted public discontent, has popped up. A recent public advertisement by the Clerk to the Senate reveals that a Bill seeking to amend Kenya’s Constitution, which has already undergone the first reading in the Senate, has been tabled.

The Bill seeks to extend the tenure of office of the President, Members of Parliament, County Governors and Members of County Assemblies from five to seven years, among other issues. The advertisement invites public comments on the Bill. A public hearing will be held at the Senate Chamber tomorrow from 9.00am.

These, and other pending issues, should be carefully managed to minimize contention and politics. There’s need for meaningful public involvement, and realistic phasing out. Let’s not take up too much too fast. Moreover, where changes look difficult and unwelcome, it’d be prudent to rethink them and maintain previous platforms and systems. Where contracting is necessary, let this be transparent.