How enhanced connectivity fuels entrepreneurial growth in Kenya

In developing economies such as Kenya, entrepreneurship plays a pivotal role in social and economic development by contributing to economic growth, job creation, innovation, and poverty reduction.

However, entrepreneurial activities in rural and remote parts of Kenya continue to progress at a slower pace compared to urban centres within the country’s major cities.

This is attributed to a myriad of reasons, including the lack of basic infrastructure such as roads, electricity, and internet connectivity. The constraints result in limited market opportunities for products, an education and skills gap, and restricted access to support services - all essential for small business operations.

Expanding mobile broadband and network coverage in rural and remote areas of Kenya can alleviate some of these challenges.

According to 2019 data from the Kenya Population and Housing Census (KPHC), only 13.7 percent of Kenya’s rural population had access to the Internet while only 41 percent owned mobile phones. This shows that a large segment of rural and remote communities is still unable to benefit from technology to boost overall economic growth, despite the digital enhancements in the current economy.

However, various initiatives spearheaded by the Government such as the National Broadband Strategy, the Last Mile Connectivity Project, and the Digital Literacy Programme, aim to bridge this gap by increasing mobile and internet penetration nationwide and making basic infrastructure like electricity available and accessible for all Kenyans.

Enhanced network coverage will not only improve access to the internet and digital services but also empower remote entrepreneurs to access real-time market information, enabling them to tailor their services and products to meet market demands.

With the evolving technology, businesses are taking centre stage in utilising the benefits that come with the digital ecosystem.

Opportunities abound for SMEs, especially with a significant number operating entirely online while fulfilling their customers’ needs adequately.

Social media has provided many with an opportunity at self-employment by allowing them to reach their target markets easily. TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, among others are today virtual shopping and trading spaces thanks to adequate connectivity; entrepreneurs can now deliver products to customers without in person interaction.

Taxi hailing, online food delivery and grocery stores are other testaments of unmatched abilities that connectivity presents us with. Remote working is commonplace today as many people would fancy collaborating and delivering on their assignments at their comfort or while on the move.

Enhanced connectivity has also revolutionised customer service as people are able to comfortably track their orders online and anticipate their delivery.

One running a fleet of trucks or operating a logistics company is today able to monitor and track operations. Increased access to the internet will also provide entrepreneurs in remote areas with an opportunity to leverage online platforms for marketing and sales, expanding their reach beyond local markets and driving business growth and revenue generation.

Furthermore, it enables entrepreneurs to learn about business improvement strategies and branding from online platforms. Other elements that come about courtesy of adequate internet access by SMEs include online integration of government services, e.g. eTIMS, payroll management and integration of digital payment solutions to ecommerce platforms.

Further to the enhanced internet coverage empowering entrepreneurs and enterprises, Airtel Kenya has developed unmatched enterprise solutions offering voice, internet and SMS services for businesses.

SmartNet, an internet solution for enterprises provides customers with unlimited speeds through Airtel’s SmartNet Outdoor routers. Airtel also offers cloud services, allowing for collaboration and uninterrupted business activity.

Airtel Premier is yet another enterprise solution that offers all-in-one mobility solutions tailored for heavy users including MSMEs, startup entities, individuals, and corporates. It allows one to choose the perfect fit for their needs - whether you are a heavy data user, a frequent caller, or require a balanced combination of both.

Enhanced network coverage will also improve access to online business support services such as training programs and virtual mentorship.

These will offer remotely located entrepreneurs’ valuable knowledge and skills to start and grow their businesses. Mobile-enabled platforms can also facilitate networking and collaboration, allowing entrepreneurs to share experiences, ideas, and resources, fostering business expansion.

In conclusion, the undeniable link between mobile infrastructure access and entrepreneurship extends beyond urban areas.