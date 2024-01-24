Columnists How Kenya can use public-private deals to grow

The National Treasury building in Nairobi. PHOTO | FILE | NMG

Despite the tough economic headwinds, a few countries in Africa are as well placed as Kenya to reap the benefit of positive investor sentiment – at least for the time being.

In the sphere of public-private partnerships (PPPs), there is a vast reservoir of interest and goodwill among potential investors.

The broad brushstrokes for success are already in place. The Public-Private Partnerships Act of 2021 does away with the lengthy, inflexible, expensive and inefficient processes that characterised the 2013 Act.

All that is needed now for Kenya to capitalise on these advantages to provide the much-needed impetus for the closing and implementation of the various PPP projects.

It is quite telling that despite the new Act coming into force two years ago, few major PPP projects initiated under the new regime achieve financial close.

What steps, then, does Kenya need to take advantage of the window of PPP opportunity?

The Government must become a trusted partner. Kenya's charm offensive to woo investors has undeniable flair. While the initial steps are commendable, the follow-through stumbles under the weight of inconsistent messaging and bureaucracy.

The Treasury and the PPP Directorate need more support to effectively shepherd projects and navigate the complex ecosystem of government agencies.

Empowering the Directorate with increased autonomy and robust resources would demonstrate a concrete commitment to streamlining PPP development and fostering trust with investors.

Kenya also needs to ensure consistency and stability in the country’s taxation policy. A stable and investor-friendly tax regime would create greater policy certainty that comes with lower risk premiums, less negotiation over stabilisation clauses and less pressure on the Government to make concessions in risk allocation.

The challenges facing PPP investment in Kenya are by no means insurmountable. Stakeholders in the PPP sector are cautiously optimistic about seeing transactions being closed and shovels in the ground in the near future.

Tharani is head of projects, Energy and Infrastructure while Baru is Partner, Bowmans Kenya.