Columnists How organisations can hit the bull’s eye with non-financial reporting

Non-financial reporting that achieves the desired results for an organisation must embrace the fundamental principles of successful corporate reporting. FILE PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By AKINYEMI AWODUMILA

Non-financial reporting that achieves the desired results for an organisation must embrace the fundamental principles of successful corporate reporting.

Like sustainability reporting, it should meet two objectives at a minimum.

Firstly, such reports must promote accountability between the leaders of the organisation and its stakeholders within and outside.

Secondly, it must build trust between the organisation and its stakeholders in society and within the organisation.

Trust is a broad concept summarised as aligning what an organisation does and says with its reputation or brand promise over time.

Therefore, the consistency of an organisation's action in alignment with its values and brand promise over time builds trust.

For non-financial reporting to be effective, there are fundamental principles every organisation needs to apply while also considering the organisation's operating context.

This way, organisations can avoid a scattergun approach to reporting and efficiently manage multiple reporting demands from stakeholders and regulators.

One important principle is reporting using a framework or standard appropriate for the organisation. It can be likened to speaking using a commonly understood language.

Non-financial reporting prepared using an appropriate framework promotes accountability and transparency and is easy to understand.

Another principle is to ensure that the information disclosed is on material topics affecting the organisation. It requires organisations to consider their operations and entire value chain and discuss non-financial issues that impact their financial value.

When done correctly, it provides stakeholders with vital information on how an organisation creates value over time and the critical value drivers, including non-financial capital such as human, intellectual, and natural capital.

An additional principle is to ensure that non-financial reporting is balanced. It might sound simple, but it isn't easy in practice.

Organisations are usually likely to embellish their non-financial report with only positive information and disclosures.

However, non-financial reports should include missed targets, learnings from failures that might have occurred or areas requiring improvements.

Akinyemi Awodumila is a Partner at Deloitte East Africa. He is an author who writes and speaks widely on corporate reporting topics.