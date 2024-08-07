How to engage youth in Africa

Governments worldwide want to improve young people's lives by creating more job opportunities. However, this continues to be an issue in Africa, where youth exceed 70 percent.

And, as stated in a recent United Nations assessment, Africa's youth have enormous potential for the continent's long-term development. As a result, the moment has come to capitalise on the demographic advantage and ample resources to promote economic success.

But as Jim Rohn, an American entrepreneur, once said, "Without a sense of urgency, desire loses its value." Even though emerging technologies present immense opportunities that Africa can use to create more jobs for young people, the region has yet to optimise advantages of technology. To exploit these opportunities, Africa must seek to be competitive by building Productivity Improvement Centres (PICs).

Exploitation of PICs calls for new sources of employment. This will require applied science institutions and collaboration with research institutions to transfer knowledge. In addition, it seeks to add value to the continent's natural resources. PICs become centres of prototypes and manufacturing facilities of enablers in the emerging world.

For example, green initiatives, which are now being used to engender several new industries, such as battery manufacturing for solar energy solutions and electric mobility can enhance the circular economy in the region. It can create value by transforming waste into new products, services, or energy sources.

Transparent structuring of emerging opportunities could facilitate mobilising local resources for investment in PICs to support Africa's industrialisation. A competitive continent would quickly address the growing youth discontent across the continent. These centres can serve as hubs for skills development and training, equipping young people with the technical and vocational skills required in modern industries.

They can also offer upskilling and reskilling programmes, ensuring the workforce remains adaptable to the changing demands of the industrial sector.

By fostering a culture of continuous learning and improvement, PICs can help bridge the skills gap and prepare the youth for future jobs.

In addition to skills development, PICs can drive innovation and technology adoption. They can act as research and development hubs, facilitating introduction of new technologies and best practices into the industrial sector. This enhances productivity and encourages a culture of innovation, which is critical for sustainable economic growth.

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) are crucial for job creation but often need more resources for productivity enhancements.

PICs can provide these enterprises with the necessary consultancy, resources, and support to optimise their operations and scaling their businesses. By empowering SMEs, these centres can stimulate economic activity and job creation at the grassroots level.

Improving productivity can also enhance regional and global competitiveness. Efficient production processes and higher-quality outputs make African industries more attractive to regional and international markets, which can increase foreign direct investment (FDI) and better integrate them into global value chains.

A multifaceted approach is required to implement this strategy effectively. For example, Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) can ensure that PICs are well-resourced and aligned with industry needs.

Governments can collaborate with private sector entities, international organisations, and development partners to establish and fund these centres. They can also create a constructive collaboration that leverages the strengths of all stakeholders.

Therefore, various governments must create an enabling environment through supportive policies, such as tax incentives for companies investing in PICs. Regulatory frameworks should facilitate innovation and protect intellectual property rights, encouraging businesses to invest in new technologies and processes. Localisation and customisation of productivity centres are crucial to their success.

These centres should be tailored to the specific needs of different African regions and industries. This calls for local involvement in the design and operation of the centres to ensure their relevance and effectiveness.