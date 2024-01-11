Columnists Keep an eye on Ukraine war

Effects of shelling in Chasiv Yar, near Bakhmut, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine on March 21, 2023.

By JAINDI KISERO

This is the season of putting out forecasts and economic outlooks for Africa in the New Year. If you asked me to name one international crisis that will continue to exert the most adverse pressures on the economies of Africa this year, I will flag the Russia- Ukraine war.

I have read many forecasts for the continent and remain surprised that the impact of the war in Ukraine on the macroeconomics of the continent is receiving inadequate articulation.

The UN has just released the World Economic Situation Report Prospects 2024, its flagship report on economic prospects for the New Year.

Strikingly, the negative impact of the war in Ukraine on the economies of the continent is neither accorded adequate weighting and significance nor highlighted as one of the major millstones that will remain hanging around the neck of Africa in the New Year.

With Western bilateral lenders forced into prioritising humanitarian assistance caused by the war, the flow of development assistance into the continent is bound to be negatively impacted. Beyond and above other considerations, the war in Ukraine is likely to postpone or remove from focus any international initiative to address a resolution on the worsening Africa’s sovereign debt problem.

A large number of economies on the continent are tottering on the debt cliff edge. As you track the trends, what you will observe are unprecedentedly unsustainable debt-to-national revenues ratios. Far too many countries on the continent feature prominently on debt vulnerability indices produced by rating agencies.

Ethiopia’s debt default in December last year was Africa’s third debt default in three years after the debt default by Ghana in December 2022 and Zambia in 2020.A wave of uncertainty is sweeping through the continent with policymakers fearing that the circumstances may trigger a stampede to dump African sovereign paper, including Eurobonds and syndicated loans.

Many economies have found themselves operating in a context of downgraded credit ratings and depreciating currencies, weak export earnings and limited external flows. Today, many African countries find themselves either locked out of international capital markets or forced to borrow at much higher costs than the rest of the world.

As the Russian-Ukraine war enters the third year, and with initiatives so far at solving Africa’s sovereign debt problems, including by entities such as the IMF or the G-20 Common Framework, proving incapable of helping the continent out of the sovereign debt hole, the economies remain hugely at risk.

Granted, the level of trade between the African continent and Ukraine and Russia may not be too significant. But we must remember that many countries depend heavily on the two countries for critical food imports, particularly wheat, fertiliser and steel. Thus, by far the most pernicious effect of the war in Ukraine on Africa remains imported inflation.

Consider the following statistics from a report by the Africa Development Bank (AfDB). In 2020, 15 African countries imported more than 50 percent of their wheat products from Russia or Ukraine. Six of these countries, Eritrea, Egypt, Benin, Sudan, Djibouti, and Tanzania, imported more than 70 percent of their wheat from the region.

The AfDB found that the Russian invasion of Ukraine triggered a shortage of about 30 million tonnes of grains on the continent, along with a sharp increase in the cost of imports.

If the war continues in excluding millions of tonnes of Ukrainian corn, wheat and barley from world markets, the economies on the continent will suffer extreme cases of food inflation.

More worrisome, Moscow lately has been targeting Ukrainian infrastructure and grain stores at its ports, weakening the country’s ability to export food.

In July last year, Moscow unilaterally withdrew from the Black Sea Grain Initiative that was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey.

Under this initiative, nearly 33 million tonnes of grain and other foodstuffs were exported from Ukraine from August 2022 to July 2023, stabilising global food prices.

That initiative made a major impact in destabilising grain and fertiliser prices. In the period the initiative was in place, global grain prices fell by 14 percent.

According to UNCTAD data, 20 percent of BSGI exports went directly to low-income countries, including Egypt, Kenya, Ethiopia and Bangladesh. Clearly, we can’t ignore the Ukraine war in 2024.