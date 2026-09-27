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Kenya has a chance to turn clean cooking into a business opportunity

A July 2016 meeting led to an arrangement where Total retained the cylinders until the debt was settled—an agreement Hunkar’s director later acknowledged in court.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Eric Kasina

Climate action enthusiast, Communications specialist

Windward Communications Consultancy

When a Kenyan mother lights a firewood stove to prepare the evening meal, she is not thinking about climate diplomacy at the United Nations. She is thinking about feeding her family at the lowest cost possible. Yet that simple daily decision is now at the centre of an international conversation in which Kenya has secured a leading role.

On Tuesday, at the United Nations headquarters in New York, Kenya and Norway co-hosted a high-level event on clean cooking, setting the stage for the second Africa Clean Cooking Summit to be held in Nairobi on January 27 and 28 next year.

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