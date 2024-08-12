Key milestones for Kenya to achieve on the journey to energy efficiency

The International Energy Agency’s 9th Annual Global Conference on Energy Efficiency, held in Nairobi recently, was a landmark event in many ways.

Not only was it the first time this prestigious conference was held in Africa, but it also featured profound discussions about the ambitious goal set at COP28 to double energy efficiency progress by 2030 — a critical target in curbing global warming to 1.5°C by mid-century.

Energy efficiency, simply put, involves undertaking a task with reduced energy input. It stands as a pivotal pillar in climate action - directly contributing to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. It is, in essence, the low-hanging fruit in the garden of sustainable practices.

As we tread the path towards a greener future, it becomes imperative for policymakers to not just set lofty goals but to enact impactful strategies that resonate with the unique circumstances of their nations.

For Kenya, the time for action is upon us. The revised National Determined Contributions (NDCs) echo the country's dedication towards a 32 percent cut in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

A substantial stride towards realising this ambition lies in our endeavour to slash emissions from the transport sector.

Transportation, responsible for approximately 20 percent of national emissions, emerges as a critical battleground in our fight against climate change.

The surge in electric vehicle (EV) adoption in Kenya paints a promising picture—a commendable shift from 65 units in 2018 to a staggering 4,047 units in 2023, constituting about 2.4 percent of new vehicle sales in the country.

Further, the endorsement by the Energy and Regulatory Authority's (Epra) of reduced electricity tariffs for e-mobility has fuelled the e-mobility transition.

Yet, milestones remain to be accomplished on the road to achieving the National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Strategy's goal of having 5.0 percent of registered vehicles operating on electric power by 2025.

As such, the journey towards a sustainable future demands more than incentives—it mandates a robust regulatory framework encompassing standardised charging infrastructure, land allocation, licensing protocols, safety regulations, and technical standards.

As we embark on this voyage, every decision, every policy, and every action must be infused with the spirit of innovation, collaboration, and unwavering commitment to our planet and its inhabitants.