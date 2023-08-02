Columnists Leaders in bipartisan talks must stop chest thumping and put Kenya first

Kenya Kwanza Bipartisan Committee members led by Co-chairperson George Murugara (right) Taita Taveta Woman Representative Lydia Haika (Centre) and Senator Esther Anyieni Okenyuri during the press conference at the media Centre at Parliament Buildings Nairobi on July 25, 2023. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By IBRAHIM MWATHANE

More by this Author

I have tremendous respect for those who have deliberately taken up the burden of political leadership in our time. It is heavy. It is humbling. Hats off to the many professional colleagues who have taken that route.

In Kenya, political leadership calls for wit, emotional and material sacrifices, and a tolerance level far beyond average. Personal privacy is lost, and replaced by minders and a public with a high sense of entitlement.

At the national and local levels, political leaders are viewed as miracle workers for all manner of demands — including school fees, burial expenses and medical bills.

Yet they are rarely acclaimed. When they deliver, there’s often clamour for more. Leadership in Kenya isn’t the stuff for the feeble at heart.

But away from the demands at a personal level, political leaders can also disappoint and cause us great anxiety.

This has been evident whenever they’ve had to prosecute any matter touching on beneficial bipartisan issues such as increment of salaries and allowances, or the entrenchment of privilege.

While on this, little matters, not even counter advice from the revered Salaries Commission. The issues of interest to political parties have also often brought out the innate submissive side of leaders.

In moments such as these, not even compelling national interest moves them. Leaders will vote as whipped, with serious consequences visiting those that may dissent.

But leaders occasion us greatest anxiety when contentious national issues with the likelihood of disrupting the prevailing peace and business environment emerge.

Such issues have evoked unbelievable antagonism and grandstanding along party formations. Ultimatums and choice epithets are routinely served in political exchanges. Leaders talk over each other’s heads, seemingly without paying attention.

So matters only get worse, and the image of leaders in our society is undermined. This has been particularly so during the polarised political exchanges since the post-2022 presidential results, and the subsequent street protests.

As these got to a crest in July, Kenya took a big hit. There has been gross disruption of business, interference with the school calendar, disruption of public services and the movement of transnational cargo.

Kenya has taken a huge economic loss, and there’s increased public apathy and hopelessness. There’s, therefore, a need to restore trust and confidence in our leadership, and the economic and political future of our nation. And time is of the essence.

The reason why leaders gearing up for the imminent bipartisan talks must submit with humility and patriotism. Let them engage with sincerity.

Let there be mutual respect. Let belligerence and chest-thumping give way to restraint and accommodation of divergent views. Let public interest reign.

Importantly, let the talks not just serve us some palliative dose for this moment, but be informed by our long-term national interests.

The writer is a consultant on land governance. [email protected]