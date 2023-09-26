Columnists Leadership role in sustainability

Delegates posing during the Africa Climate Week Side Events at KICC in Nairobi on September 7, 2023. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NMG

By MARK OCITTI

More by this Author

Our world stands at a critical juncture as we face a complex web of issues, from climate change to resource scarcity and social inequality.

Environmental concerns continue to intersect with economic growth and social well-being, making the role of leadership in fostering sustainability even more significant.

The recent Africa Climate Summit 2023 (ACS), hosted by Kenya was a crucial caucus where policymakers, practitioners, business leaders, and civil society representatives gathered to address the pressing challenges of climate change.

As the world confronts the climate crisis, ACS was an opportunity to emphasise the vital role of leadership in fostering sustainability.

The African Leaders Nairobi Declaration on Climate Change highlighted the continent's perspective, acknowledging the profound challenges climate change poses and expressing unwavering commitment to address this existential threat.

Our continent is home to a rapidly growing population that is particularly vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change. Africa has one of the highest population growth rates in the world.

According to the United Nations, the population of Africa is estimated to be over 1.3 billion people, and it is projected to double by 2050. As leaders, it is our moral and economic responsibility to take bold action.

Sustainability implementation demands a united front, a shared commitment, and an understanding that collective action is our best bet for sustainable change at scale.

I firmly believe that true progress requires a holistic approach, with leadership taking ownership as a duty and an opportunity to shape a more sustainable and resilient future.

At the heart of effective leadership for sustainability lies a fundamental recognition: our actions, decisions, and innovations have far-reaching consequences.

The business landscape is no longer just about profit margins and shareholder returns. Our actions and decisions can create a ripple effect that touches people's lives, the sanctity of nature, and the dynamics of economies.

As the business paradigm evolves, recognising this profound influence underscores the imperative for companies to embrace sustainability as a corporate initiative and a transformative force shaping our collective future.

Wise leaders appreciate that business cannot be done on a dead planet. They recognise the need to prioritise sustainability, igniting a ripple effect of empowerment throughout their organisations.

By nurturing a culture of purpose, leaders inspire employees to connect with a larger mission, fostering job satisfaction and engagement.

Moreover, these ripples extend beyond company walls, reaching communities through philanthropic efforts, skill development initiatives, and social impact projects. This leadership-driven ripple effect empowers people to create positive change in their lives and surroundings.

Leadership's ripple effect extends to the natural world, where responsible actions have a cascading effect on ecosystems.

By adopting sustainable practices such as reducing carbon emissions, conserving resources, and embracing circular economy models, companies minimise their environmental impact and set a standard for others to follow.

Leaders who prioritise ethical sourcing, protect biodiversity, and advocate for conservation send a ripple of environmental responsibility that resonates with stakeholders, customers, and people, which is the concept of ESG compliance.

ESG compliance entails integrating Environmental, Social, and Governance considerations into a business's operations by proactively mitigating their ecological impact.

In addition to the environmental pillar, prioritising fair labour practices, diversity and inclusion, and community engagement underpin the business's commitment to social responsibility.

Robust governance frameworks ensure transparency, ethical leadership, and risk management, fostering a holistic approach aligning with regulatory requirements and shaping industries toward sustainability. In embracing ESG compliance, companies secure their long-term viability and market advantage and become catalysts for broader positive change, amplifying their collective role in protecting and healing the planet.

Sustainability leadership narrows down to individual efforts and encompasses guiding and inspiring others towards making sustainable choices and actions, personally and professionally.

The writer is the managing director at Kenya Breweries Limited.