Markets gamification: Is it speculators fault?

One important development in our markets in recent years is the increased array of speculative platforms (contracts for difference (CFDs.), online forex, day trading, short selling, etc) with equal increase in participation of speculators.

The noble objective is simple: simplify and make the traditionally complex world of finance more accessible, user-friendly and engaging.

This is being achieved by adding game-like features, such as rewards, bonuses, side-chats, demo accounts, copy trading, etc. They call this democratising the markets (yes, markets were a bit elitist).

But has this run too far? Are we fostering a short-term mindset among users over long-term financial objectives? Hasn’t the high number of trading blow-ups proved the need to reconsider our steps? The word is gamification of markets. But before we quickly dismiss, speculators have a legit reason to exist in the markets.

One is liquidity. You see, when you ask a speculator what benefit they are adding to society they will likely say “liquidity provision”. But I bet such a response will make everyone roll their eyes in despair. That is unless you have tried to do business in a market with no liquidity.

From tea growers to coffee growers to companies listing on the securities exchange, all need liquid markets, both to buy and sell their products/securities. Without speculators this would be much more difficult.

Two, liquidity and price efficiency go hand in hand. Are you going to get a better price if you advertise to 100 people or 1 million people?

Just because some of those people are genuine off takers of your commodity doesn’t mean that they will give you a better price. Trust me. In many cases speculators are needed to keep prices in line with each other.

Lastly, numerous studies show speculators are a stabilising force rather than a destabilising one. Now, this is not to say that speculators are saints, they are of course acting in their own self-interest.

But whether investors prioritise short-term trading and quick wins over the patient, long term investment strategies is not the problem.

Speculators and long termers will/always have to co-exist for the efficient working of the market. Theirs is a symbiotic relationship.

However, when you have trading platforms whose architecture resembles casino gaming machines, then that’s a problem.

When you set up users to be more preoccupied with daily portfolio fluctuations and preach “responsible trading” is like matching two puzzles that don’t fit. The model simply doesn’t work. These platforms make speculators look bad.

But hold up! Haven’t they (platforms) successfully merged gamification and education? Haven’t they provided simulations that permit users to practise demo trading to gain experience without risking capital? All this is laudable but not the point here.

When you have account surcharges, five-minute timeframes, daily rollover fees, insane cashbacks, et al, aren’t you psychologically triggering me into overtrading? Add in “false” trading gurus. Can a blind man lead a blind man? Will they not both fall into a pit?