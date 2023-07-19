Columnists Miraa industry should review its transport model to save lives

A Probox overloaded with bags of miraa along Thika Road on March 5, 2023. PHOTO | BONFACE BOGITA | NMG

By IBRAHIM MWATHANE

More by this Author

I was recently jolted off my comfort as I drove back to Nairobi after a weekend sojourn at Runyenjes. On passing the popular Nice Rice establishment at Mwea, I saw vehicles and pedestrians scampering to the roadsides.

From my side mirror, I could see some fast-approaching vehicle, headlights on, quickly closing in.

It whizzed past in seconds, followed closely by two others. Not even the speed bumps ahead stopped them. They literally ‘flew’ over them, horns blaring, to get everyone to give way.

These were vans headed to Nairobi to deliver their mid-morning consignment of miraa. Their high speeds, over such a busy urban centre, made little sense.

The vans pose great danger to other drivers and pedestrians on their way to Nairobi from collection centres in Meru and Embu.

Moreover, they have claimed the lives of pedestrians and boda boda drivers on these routes. Some van drivers have also lost lives. Routine police reports bear witness to the danger.

Yet the vans have been doing this with utter impunity for years.

The many police road checks on their routes, some with speed guns, haven’t been of much help. Perhaps senior traffic police officers on these routes, along with bigwigs in the respective ministries, should be held to account for this menace.

It boggles the mind how vans driven at such unsafe speeds have become a permanent feature on our roads without any meaningful long-term intervention.

I am told that the high speeds are informed by the nature of the business. That the miraa leaf is perishable and must therefore be delivered to consumers in the city and beyond in record time. The logic is easy to appreciate.

However, from a business and security perspective, this transport model raises fundamental questions. How does an entire industry rely on such a dangerous and rudimentary delivery model for its products?

I have even witnessed some of the van drivers throw miraa packages through their windows to waiting roadside vendors as they speed past.

Just how do such drivers and their supervisors rationalise this uncivil and dangerous practice?

How dare they, in a society that is modernising, and staking a claim to decency and digital connectivity to link consumers to product sources?

One feels that even as we urge the government to do better in regulating the speed of these vans, the industry stakeholders must revisit this delivery model.

Besides being dangerous, it will not be sustainable in the long term. And there could be better options.

The fresh farm produce and fresh flower farmers have, for instance, been moving perishable products to markets within and outside Kenya for years, and they haven’t had to speed our roads.

This benchmark could inform.

We also have air facilities at Isiolo, Nanyuki and Embu. Perhaps, used at scale, these could be used to minimise delivery time.

A dedicated team could be deployed to review and formulate safer and more sustainable alternatives for the future delivery of miraa leaves.

The writer is a consultant on land governance. [email protected]