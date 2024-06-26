Recover looted funds instead of burdening Kenyans with taxes

Kenyans are currently groaning under the yoke of taxes (with no tangible benefits), exorbitant prices for food and other commodities, increased utility and fuel bills, water shortages, poor roads, inefficient government services, and rampant corruption in each and every aspect of government.

Against this backdrop, the Kenyan government continues to levy punitive taxes on the hard working over taxed working class citizens of Kenya, who trustingly voted for leaders who promised them miracles only to renege on their promises to deliver a better Kenya.

In the meantime, tax payer money continues to end up in politicians' pockets through theft and corrupt practices, public expenditure on non-priority and luxury items continues to rise and the poor get poorer as their interests are sacrificed on the altar of their leaders’ selfishness and greed.

What is the solution? While it is true that the government has a perennial budget deficit, the solution is not to increase taxes or to borrow and beg for handouts from the West.

If the State were to repatriate just a fraction of the billions that have been looted through corruption and tax evasion by public officers and corrupt businesses, there would be no need for additional taxes, basic services would be free and the current huge gap between the rich and the poor would be proportionately reduced. This money could also be utilised to fund the governments hustler agenda.

This can be achieved through the equitable and impartial enforcement of Kenya’s anti-money laundering and anti-corruption laws to prosecute and convict corruption and money laundering suspects, recover stolen billions in local and offshore accounts and procure the seizure of assets bought with those billions, including the freezing of bank accounts of politicians and tycoons, many of whom are in the current government.

The government should also seal tax evasion loop holes; for example, the country is full of foreigners from neighbouring countries who own properties and are doing business in Kenya yet they do not pay tax. Stringent public procurement mechanisms should also be enforced to prevent public procurement fraud, such as the infamous NYS and other scams.

Finally, good governance coupled with political goodwill and commitment to fight corruption is crucial for the effective enforcement of the law. Good governance must be evidenced in commitment to combatting graft.