Review elections of directors

By JAINDI KISERO

Both the Capital Markets Authority and the Nairobi Securities Exchange should make an effort to make director elections in listed companies more meaningful.

We must improve corporate democracy because meaningful director elections are how you retain effective incumbents, weed out ineffective directors and bring in fresh and new blood.

Kenya Power held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Friday.

The highlight of that meeting was the removal by the government of almost all independent directors and their replacement with individuals with obvious links to the ruling party.

As a veteran journalist, I have covered many Kenya Power AGMs. The number of shareholders who attend has dropped.

When you do a retrospective look at trends, you will see that we are moving to an era where directors are not elected for their qualifications and skills but rather because minority shareholders have no choice on the matter.

The handful of shareholders who attend is a passive lot.

There was a time when the practice was that half of the directors would be on rotation and offer themselves for re-election while the remaining would not have to be subjected to a vote.

Retaining institutional memory was a key objective of corporate governance. Today, this rule is honoured more in the breach than in practice.

Finance Cabinet secretary, Prof Njuguna Ndung'u, who represents the majority shareholder- the government- does what he wants.

Weeks before the AGM, he sealed the fate of most of the directors by giving notice to the Company Secretary informing her that he would be making a resolution to remove most of the directors, including the chair, Ms Vivian Yeda who was not rotating this time around.

Mr Yida Kemoli, who was appointed to the board in December last year was not due for rotation. But he read the sign of the times from Prof Njuguna’s letter and throw in the towel in advance of the AGM.

Ms Sarah Mbwaya, Brig(Rtd) James Gatiba, and Justice(Rtd) who had been on the board for five months and had offered themselves for re-election were all kicked out.

Notably, Mr Kairu Thuo, the longest-serving member of the board was retained.

The Mwongozo Code that spells out corporate governance rules is against long tenures because uninterrupted tenures tend to breed conflict of interest.

But the government honours this provision more in the breach than in practice.

Clearly, Kenya Power director elections are rituals that are largely a formality. Let them not fool you, the board was not removed because of incompetence.

They became more unpopular when they started pushing for comprehensive forensic audits on key operations of the company.

As they step aside, four forensic audit exercises which they initiated are yet to be completed.

The first was on the procurement of power purchase agreements, the second was the procurement of Heavy Fuel Oil, the third was an audit of system losses and finally a comprehensive audit on the procurement of cable, transformers, metres and equipment for substations.

The big question that remains is the following: Has the political will to overhaul the electricity sector dissipated?

This is a pertinent issue because the signs right now are that the resolve to renegotiate power purchase agreements appears to have waned.

Until we confront issues to do with the broader regulation of the electricity sector, Kenya Power is headed nowhere.

We must, for instance, address the case for restoring a balance in the sharing of investment risks and profits between industry players, mismatches in the setting of wholesaler and retailer prices, regular updating of the least-cost power development plan and automatic and prompt reimbursement by the government of costs for services that have to be extended to the public at subsidised prices.

What we have now is a lopsided financial and pricing model that rewards electricity producers but gives little incentive to the transmission and distribution side of the equation.

When you give incentives to players in such a lopsided manner, you create artificial demand for investment on one side of the sector.

The pace of investment — both public and private — in electricity distribution and transmission has been growing half as quickly as that in the generation side of the business.

Ever asked yourself why the queue of merchants interested in investing in power plants grows longer by the day?

The writer is former managing editor at the East Africa Magazine.