Stepping into the future of KRA

On Monday last week, I took oath of office as the chairman of the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) in a brief ceremony at the Supreme Court. Unusual for a chairman to be sworn in by the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary, friends commented. And indeed, it is.

But KRA is not your normal, State-owned enterprise or semi-autonomous government agency.

Its workings have a profound effect on the financing of government operations and the economy’s performance at large. Most know its role as the principal agent for revenue mobilisation.

But KRA also plays crucial roles in border control and trade facilitation.

The KRA board’s role is unique among public sector bodies. Styled half-way between non-executive and executive, it meets monthly, as directed by law.

It is easy to see the reason for the deviation from the standard board practice of quarterly meetings.

To succeed in revenue mobilisation, you must track performance more regularly than once a quarter.

Even among counties, the best revenues performing governors track revenue performance once a month, in revenue roundtables. As can be expected, the board gets an end of day dashboard, keeping the daily and, cumulative monthly revenue collection in constant view.

My vision is to steer KRA to become a more professional, fair, yet firm organisation, guided by six core values - trustworthy, ethical, competent, helpful, innovative and simple.

To cultivate the trust of our clients, we must be a customer-oriented service organisation, that serves them ethically, in the most competent and helpful manner. We must continuously innovate on systems and processes, to simplify the ways in which clients pay taxes.

Our professionalism should be self-evident as we work along the tax compliance pyramid. The vast majority of Kenyans take their obligations seriously, paying taxes voluntarily and promptly. Some of us need reminder and encouragement, particularly by making it easy for us to comply.

A much smaller number of us need the firm application of the law, for if left alone, we may not readily pay.

As in all societies, however, there is a very tiny group of wrongdoers who actively seek to evade their obligations. These must be met with the fullest extent of the law. Our re-engineered processes will reflect these realities.

Together with my board of directors, our endeavour is to ensure KRA achieves its full potential by providing sound governance, oversight and accountability.

We shall accelerate the transition of KRA from an authority to a service-oriented organisation, not just in name but in all administrative functions, processes, procedures and conduct.

We will enhance our facilitative approach by institutionalising a service culture across all our touch points, engagements and interactions.

Further, we shall leverage technology to a greater extent, to ensure that our systems are fit for purpose, user friendly and easily accessible. We shall make it more convenient for all our clients to comply with their tax obligations.

To this end, KRA will rapidly implement digital transformation. This is not just about digitising manual processes. Rather, it is by deeply re-engineering processes so that we place our clients at the heart of all that we do.

More immediately, I encourage all our clients – individuals, small business, corporates, to take advantage of the extended tax amnesty programme, that has waived all penalties and interests for all periods up to 31st December 2023.

The extended amnesty became operational on 27th December 2024 and will end on 30th June 2025. It was first rolled out in the 2023/2024 financial year. We waived over Sh200 billion in penalties and interest, facilitating the collection of Sh50.5 billion in taxes.

We recognise that economic activity has been less buoyant than desired. Therefore, for those clients who may have challenges in settling the principle tax arrears in a lump sum, we encourage you to approach us for affordable, friendly and flexible payment plans.

May I also remind our clients that we have a robust Alternative Dispute Resolution programme, alongside the Tax Appeals Tribunal. Our aim is to ensure that where disputes arise over tax assessments or any other matter, our clients receive every opportunity to be heard, and that we resolve disputes in the timeliest and cost-effective manner.

As we step into the future, KRA will also continue to build strategic partnerships with our stakeholders in the public and private sector, to develop sector specific, responsive solutions and programmes for our taxpayers, to collectively build and boost the economy of our country.