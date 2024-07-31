Strengthening Africa trade deal

Intra-African trade is growing, albeit unequally, keeping its performance below its potential. However, the continent's young and dynamic workforce, abundant natural resources, and a growing middle class offer Africa a large and diverse market for goods and services. The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) presents a historic opportunity for regional countries.

A report titled African Trade Report 2024: Climate Implications of the AfCFTA Implementation, released last month by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), reveals that trade increased by 7.2 percent in 2023, reaching $192 billion.

The report further emphasises that despite these opportunities, Africa's trade performance remains below its potential due to several challenges hindering its competitiveness and integration into the global economy. Key challenges include increased global competition, inconsistent economic policies, and rapid technological changes.

The report also highlights that the African economy faces high levels of sovereign debt, inflation, a weak global economic outlook, food insecurity, geopolitical tensions, and climate risks. To address these challenges, the report recommends continued investment in education, training, infrastructure development, research and development, regulatory reforms, and reducing trade barriers.

Additionally, Africa must intensify structural transformation, institutional strengthening, and growth-enhancing policies to foster resilience and promote sustainable development across the continent.

These challenges require productive dialogue among stakeholders and creditors to address sovereign debt accumulation and risks.

Concurrently, addressing food insecurity and implementing growth-enhancing policies are vital to ensure the continent can navigate the turbulent global environment effectively.

The report emphasises the importance of debt restructuring and domestic resource mobilisation. It calls for policy improvements such as controlling inflation, restructuring public expenditure, and enhancing export performance, providing comprehensive policy recommendations for maintaining growth resilience.

Governance reforms are acknowledged as crucial for efficient resource utilisation and strengthening institutions. The report stresses the importance of the AfCFTA for driving intra-African trade and economic integration, highlighting its potential to transform its economic landscape by increasing intra-African trade, promoting industrialisation, attracting investment, and enhancing economic resilience.

Enhancing competitiveness in Africa is crucial for maximising the benefits of the AfCFTA and achieving sustainable economic growth. This involves a multi-dimensional approach, including supporting SMEs, improving infrastructure, implementing policy reforms, and fostering regional cooperation to create a more integrated and competitive economic environment.

Investing in infrastructure such as transportation, energy, and communication networks is fundamental for fostering economic development in underdeveloped regions. Promoting industrialisation, particularly in SMEs, facilitates job creation and drives growth.

Education and skills development are essential for reducing inequalities, while enhancing domestic resource mobilisation can reduce reliance on external funding.

Furthermore, targeted policies, public-private partnerships, and strong governance are essential for effective intervention. Promoting social inclusion, especially for marginalised groups, can lead to more equitable growth.