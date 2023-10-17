Columnists Tap fintech for Africa’s fast growth

PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By JOE MUCHERU

More by this Author

Africa’s population is projected to reach 1.7 billion by 2030. And more than 80 percent of this population growth over the next few decades will occur in cities, making it the fastest-urbanising region in the world.

At the same time, the sub-Sahara will see some of the biggest increases in smartphone adoption this year, reaching 87 percent by 2030, up from 51 percent in 2022.

Indeed, mobile data traffic per mobile in Africa is set to almost quadruple by 2028. And by the end of the decade, sub-Sahara and India will account for nearly half of the world’s new mobile subscribers.

With greater smartphone adoption, Africa’s increasingly youthful and urbanised population constitutes a formidable market.

Internet connectivity

Smartphone usage is no longer just about staying connected. It is now an integral part of the way we work, shop, socialise and, crucially, manage our finances.

While streaming your favourite radio station and scrolling through social media, you can now access quick loans, save money, make withdrawals, payments and invest in stocks and shares.

Read: Kenya fintech startups bag Sh25bn in funding

It is no surprise that the fintech boom in Africa has coincided with the rise in mobile money adoption and now the relative surge in smartphone adoption.

This rise in fintech companies comes at a time when telecoms companies and Internet service providers have rolled out huge infrastructures and many of them are partnering to better serve Africa.

The ever-increasing accessibility to mobile devices, internet connectivity and network infrastructure has accelerated Africa into the second fastest market for global banking and payments businesses.

Between 2020 and 2021, the number of tech start-ups in Africa tripled to around 5,200 companies.

And just under half of these were fintechs, all making it their business to augment or fill in the gaps left by traditional financial services.

As the former ICT Cabinet Secretary in Kenya, I have seen first-hand the link between mobile connectivity and financial inclusion and the potential for both to accelerate socioeconomic advancement.

And I have witnessed how technology can deliver digital services and solutions to hundreds of millions of people, transform their everyday lives and expand opportunities for business.

For fintech founders ready to solve problems and innovate to meet the continent’s unmet needs, there is more tremendous opportunity for growth now than ever before.

And with Africa already the youngest continent, and soon among the most populous, these fintechs can solve big problems for vast potential user bases, helping make finance available to everyone and all at the touch of a button.

Access to a smartphone and, in turn, access to credit is offering entrepreneurs the financial growth opportunities they critically need.

Having access to financial services platforms via USSD shortcodes that don’t require data or a smartphone, but due to the growth in smartphone usage in Africa, Jumo has also developed a white label app integration for e-money operators wanting to provide app-based financial services, such as credit and savings, to small business owners.

The driving force of the fintech revolution can be felt all over the world, particularly in Africa where SMEs are reaping the rewards of increased mobile connectivity and financial inclusion.

Yet two-thirds of adults in sub-Saharan Africa still don’t have access to formal financial services, meaning they don’t have a secure and efficient means to save, transact or access credit.

As fintech matures and mobile penetration increases, financial services on the continent are at an inflection point, and several African countries have a significant opportunity to capitalise on the momentum of recent years to help change this.

Read: Finance Bill a huge boost for fintech start-ups next year

Smartphone revolution

To scale up the benefits, stakeholders, including governments, telecoms companies, data providers, investors, the traditional financial services sector, and fintech, have a critical role to play in creating the conditions for greater access to both connectivity and financial products and services.

As Africa embraces the smartphone revolution and realises the potential of fintech, the region stands poised to capitalise on the opportunities presented by the digital era.

And even as all these developments take place, a new revolution is loading with generative Artificial Intelligence. Watch this space.

The writer is President, Jumo, and former Kenyan ICT Cabinet Secretary.