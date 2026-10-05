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The high cost of stalled CBAs in Kenya

Uasin Gishu County healthcare workers demonstrate in Eldoret town on September 1, 2026 over delayed signing of their Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Martin Munyu

Partner

DLA Piper Africa, Kenya

Every so often, one crucial sector of the economy or another downs its tools in a labour dispute of national and county impact. This has been common amongst doctors, nurses, teachers and more recently aviation workers.

Even before the dust settles after the recent aviation workers industrial action, the doctors are threatening to down their tools in nationwide strikes. This is as a consequence of the unresolved nurses’ strike, which has been running for more than a month, affecting effective performance of the doctors.

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