Columnists The key technology trends to watch out for during current year

By CATHERINE MURAGA

Since Covid-19 scourge struck in 2020, our reliance on technology has increased dramatically.

With all optimism that comes with the start of a new year, 2023 is expected to continue the same path as the world builds on what we have come to rely on and develops new ways to interact.

Out of the various tech trends anticipated for 2023, I foresee the use of generative artificial intelligence being carried over from 2022.

According to one definition, Generative AI is a type of artificial intelligence that involves creating new, original content or data using machine learning algorithms.

It can be used to generate text, images, music, or other types of media. This type of technology is useful for the chatbot, which then appears to be an expert in every field.

As a result, implications of generative AI for the workplace and life in general are virtually limitless.

It will allow for the generation of creative ideas at a much faster rate than the human process. This has the potential to spur growth and innovation,

Growth of the metaverse is another technology trend that we expect to continue in 2023.

The term "metaverse" can be defined as the convergence of mixed reality, artificial intelligence, immersive digital space, and real-time communications stacked together to create an experience.

Metaverse space did not expand as much or as quickly as anticipated in 2022 owing in part to the high entry barrier that requires specialised virtual reality devices and extremely fast internet connections.

Adoption of hybrid work systems was expected to be especially rapid as companies continued to build them, but this was not the case.

The third trend that is expected to grow throughout the year is the acceleration of big data use. The previous emphasis was on the four Vs: volume, velocity, veracity, and variety.

The emphasis this year will be on adding a fifth V - value.

After determining how much, how quickly, and how accurately they can collect data, organisations are now working to understand how they can use the data they have to make their products and services better, faster, and more affordable.

Using AI and cloud technology, organisations will prioritise data analysis to gain a competitive advantage in their operating environments.

All of these developments are contributing to Africa's digital transformation. The digital transformation building blocks will begin to be used for optimisation to improve user satisfaction.

Massive investments in physical and non-physical infrastructure will bear more fruit as the continent becomes more agile, even in the face of a global recession.

With the dream of a fully digitally enabled continent within our grasp, we will see a greater emphasis on digital skill development for all.

The demand for technology professionals is already at an all-time high and is expected to rise as more businesses turn to technology for solutions.

Furthermore, as the job market evolves, so will the demand for digital literacy, regardless of career specialisation.

To capitalise on the opportunities in 2023 and beyond, we will need to strengthen skill development from learners young age and streamline the existing talent pipeline to be future-ready.