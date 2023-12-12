Columnists The nightmare of obtaining Kenyan passport persists after PR gimmicks

By KUBAI NJUGUNA

In the realm of bureaucratic nightmares, obtaining a Kenyan passport has proven to be an odyssey of frustrations, delays, and broken promises.

The frustrations of obtaining a Kenyan passport are not new. Kenyans have long endured delays in the processing of their applications, leading to agonizingly long waiting periods.

The Interior Cabinet Secretary, Kithure Kindiki recently pledged improvements and efficiency, but regrettably, these promises have yet to materialise.

One cannot help but question the actions of Prof Kindiki, which appear to be nothing more than public relations (PR) gimmicks. Impromptu visits made by the CS, touted as efforts to address the issues at hand, have been revealed as mere PR stings. Instead of genuine solutions, Kenyans are served with photo ops and hollow gestures, further deepening their frustration.

The dishonour lies in the fact that Kenyans are paying for these services. Despite the substantial funding allocated to the Immigration Department, citizens continue to face delays and inefficiencies in the passport application process. The hard-earned money of Kenyan taxpayers should translate into a streamlined and efficient service, not contribute to their anguish.

One glaring example of the disconnect between promises and actions is the removal of the 34-page passport option, previously priced at Sh4,550. The move has left applicants with the only option of a 50-page passport, costing Sh6,050. This not only seems like an arbitrary decision but also raises questions about the department's commitment to providing accessible and affordable services to all Kenyans.

The application for a passport is not a free service, and Kenyans deserve justice in return for their financial contribution. It is time for CS Kindiki and the entire Immigration Department to uphold their end of the bargain. The allocation of billions of shillings should translate into tangible improvements, a reduction in waiting periods, and a more transparent and responsive system.

Kenyans deserve better – a passport application process that respects their time, money, and aspirations for seamless travel. It is time for the authorities to act with genuine commitment and turn the page on this frustrating chapter in Kenya's bureaucratic history.

The writer is a PR and Communications Practitioner.