The role of brands in connecting with consumers through culture

Cultural factors wield significant influence, with Forbes reporting that 70 percent of global consumers consider them when making purchasing decisions.

From the food we savour to the attire we don; our cultural backgrounds shape our preferences profoundly. But what imbues cultural influence with such power, and how does it shape our interactions with brands?

Culture evolves alongside its people, with language and cuisine serving as enduring markers of identity. While not every cultural practice can be carried forward, elements like music infused with native languages resonate deeply.

Witnessing people from diverse backgrounds embrace our music fills us with immense pride, highlighting the universal language of rhythm and melody.

Our history is replete with examples of resilience and determination, where individuals and communities have surmounted formidable challenges.

Upholding our cultural heritage is a collective endeavour, with locally made brands playing a pivotal role in fostering cultural pride and identity among younger generations.

Numerous brands have withstood the test of time, ingraining themselves into the nation's fabric through organising cultural extravaganzas to celebrate and perpetuate the country's diverse cultural tapestry.

These cultural extravaganzas serve as showcases for each region's unique heritage, celebrating traditional cuisine, art, attire, and music.

By decentralising festivities and shining a spotlight on local cultures, these events foster unity and pride among Kenyans, enriching our collective identity.

The rich and diverse Kenyan culture in testament to our resilience and diversity. By celebrating and preserving our heritage, we not only honour our past but also chart a course for a more culturally vibrant and unified future.

It is therefore important that local brands that Kenyans take pride in and identify with play a key role in preserving our culture to ensure our future generation will enjoy the fruits of our efforts.

We owe it to ourselves to preserve and celebrate our cultures not only for posterity but also as wellsprings of inspiration.

By actively engaging with and embracing our diverse cultural heritage, we honour our ancestors' legacies while fostering innovation and progress.