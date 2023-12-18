Columnists The sweet spot of crafting brand purpose amid transformation

By ROSALIND GICHURU

In today's dynamic landscape of ever-evolving consumer behaviours and shifting beliefs, the ability of organisations to strategically adapt has become paramount. The art and science behind brand building amid swift transformations, demands a proactive approach to identify, optimise and capture shifts in consumer dynamics.

As the tides of consumer preferences and expectations change, it is essential for organisations to not only keep pace but to proactively align their offerings and marketing strategies with the core values they represent.

Here, the concept of brand purpose emerges as a linchpin, central to organisational culture and crucial for navigating the complexities of this dynamic and ever-changing marketplace.

Drawing insightful parallels from Bill Taylor's Harvard Business Review article, "Brand Is Culture, Culture Is Brand," a successful formula is unveiled—one that revolves around caring more than competitors, fostering ethical standards, and establishing a symbiotic relationship between brand and human capital leadership.

This strategic alignment between the outward-facing brand and the internal organisational culture creates a cohesive and authentic identity that resonates with consumers and stakeholders alike.

As someone with diverse experiences in brand-building, I propose the idea of a strategic "triad" partnership, a convergence of Brand Experience, Customer Experience, and Employee Experience. This synergy forms the sweet spot for brands to not just exist but deeply embed themselves in the hearts and minds of stakeholders.

Brand Experience speaks to the brand purpose or promise that is outwardly communicated, Employee Experience is the internal brand / the culture that is the glue that holds all employees together and who are anchored on a shared purpose or promise.

And finally, the Customer is King – our customers are at the heart of everything we do and the question is – does your purpose and promise ring ‘true’ for them at every single interaction with the brand or business (be it physically or virtually).

One must deeply interrogate and address each element of this triad to understand its significance in crafting a purposeful brand that is not just spoken but ‘lived’ by all, every day!

Brand purpose, at its core, serves as an affirmation of an organization's existence and its desired impact for generations to come. In the contemporary landscape, purpose-driven brand building is not merely a choice; it is an imperative. Consumers now expect brands to take a stand on social and environmental issues. This shift in consumer expectations is exemplified at KCB Group, where our brand purpose, "For people. For better," is strategically aligned with the evolving expectations of a digital and socially conscious world.

Rooted in a rich 127-year history, KCB Group has crafted a narrative that resonates with diverse stakeholders. Our commitment to shared value, grounded in innovative, socially responsible, and sustainable practices, underscores our relentless pursuit of a better, sustainable tomorrow for all. This is our DNA. We exist for the better of everyone.

As a leading financial service provider, we have not only adapted our offerings but also evolved our communication to thrive in an ever-evolving market landscape. While these principles find exemplification in the realm of banking, their universal applicability across sectors is undeniable. In an authenticity-driven era, trust emerges as the currency that defines brand success.

Organizations are compelled to reflect deeply on their defining values, select messaging meticulously, and employ relatable visuals and language to foster lasting connections with their audiences. This authenticity and commitment to a greater purpose are not transient trends but strategic imperatives.

In an era where consumer choices are increasingly shaped by a brand's values and commitment to a better world, building a purposeful brand becomes not just a choice but a necessity.

This brings us to the heart of the matter—why is building a purposeful brand more important now than ever? The answer lies in the profound transformations happening in consumer expectations. Modern consumers are not merely purchasers; they are conscientious individuals who seek alignment with brands that reflect their values.

In a world inundated with choices, a purposeful brand becomes a guiding light for consumers, offering them not just products or services but a narrative that resonates with their aspirations for a better world for all.

Moreover, the digital age has ushered in unprecedented transparency. Brands are under constant scrutiny, and any misalignment between stated values and actual practices can lead to reputational damage. Building a purposeful brand, therefore, is not just a strategic advantage; it is a shield against the risks associated with the scrutiny of an increasingly discerning consumer base.

The global landscape is witnessing significant social and environmental challenges. From climate change to social inequality, consumers are acutely aware of the issues affecting our world. In this context, a purposeful brand is not merely a brand-building gimmick but a vehicle for positive change.

Brands that genuinely embrace a higher purpose become catalysts for societal and environmental progress, resonating deeply with consumers who are eager to support businesses making a meaningful impact.

In conclusion, building a purposeful brand is a multifaceted endeavour that goes beyond marketing strategies—it permeates an organization's culture, defines its relationship with consumers, and positions it as a force for positive change in the world. The strategic "triad" partnership of Brand Experience, Customer Experience, and Employee Experience forms the foundation for this endeavour.

As we navigate the intricacies of the contemporary marketplace, brands that authentically embrace their purpose will not only survive but thrive, establishing enduring connections with stakeholders and contributing to a better, more sustainable future.

The writer is KCB Group Director, Marketing and Communications.