Understanding nuts and bolts of executing ESG strategy successfully

This understanding of ‘why’ should then be applied in defining the organisation’s purpose and strategic choices. As such, the organisation’s role within society becomes transparent to its stakeholders based on the purpose and strategy.
Defining the ‘what’ of the ESG strategy implementation is a collaborative process that involves engaging stakeholders.
Their demands and expectations regarding the sustainability strategy are not just considerations but integral to the process. By understanding these, organisations can set strategic targets and ambitions that align with their strategic priorities.
This process also helps identify the specific plans to achieve the set strategy, provides the organisation with its aspiration, and ensures alignment with stakeholder expectations.
Finally, organisations must solve the ‘how’of executing the ESG strategy, which entails several considerations. First is to cascade the ESG strategy across every functional team with clear roles and responsibilities that ensure accountability.
This clarity in roles and responsibilities provides security and confidence in the execution. Also, ensure a proper governance process that provides the necessary leadership to drive the strategy at all levels.
In addition, organisations must implement the right systems, policies, and controls. Implementing systems includes ensuring the availability of the correct data to the right teams that aid decision-making and support reporting, as well as an assurance process for accuracy. The successful implementation of an ESG strategy provides a long-term competitive advantage to organisations.