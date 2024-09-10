When universities and industry work together, students and economy win

Every year, 50,000 students in Kenya graduate from 70 universities into the working world.

Unfortunately, graduates have found limited opportunities amid a rising unemployment rate—with many finding their chosen fields, like advanced mathematics or engineering, are especially difficult to break into.

Meanwhile, artificial intelligence (AI) and the broader tech industry continue to grow, as does their need for skilled workers.

We are at the cusp of a global industrial transformation, where AI will automate a number of sectors but will also create new career paths.

AI is helping to build a dynamic new ecosystem for startups and established companies alike, and Kenya is no exception.

Businesses and educational institutions are working together to make this ecosystem more accessible to young graduates across the continent and across the globe.

Rwanda, for example, has collaborated closely with local tech companies to give students practical experience through internships and research projects, and the companies have responded by employing a number of students after graduation.

Kenya has started to embrace these partnerships as well. Sama, a global leader in data labelling and AI model development, has just begun a partnership with the University of Nairobi. Like the arrangements in Rwanda, Sama offers part-time employment to students, but faculty can also take advantage of this opportunity.

With the comprehensive training and state-of-the-art equipment, these new associates can apply theoretical knowledge in practical situations, building a more tech-knowledgeable workforce to attract more companies to do business in Kenya.

As Kenya’s ICT and business process outsourcing (BPO) industries grow, so does the demand for skilled professionals.

Students participating in such programmes have a competitive advantage in the job market by meeting this demand, thanks to their practical skills and industry experience.

For educational institutions, partnering with tech companies improves their curriculum and their reputations. Bolstering theoretical studies with real-world applications fosters a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship. These partnerships can also inform curriculum updates by showing what skills are most in demand and which are growing in importance.

For prospective students, the focus on clearly career-focused education could be a deciding factor in which university they choose, growing the institution’s student population.

UoN, with this partnership, can offer an agricultural student the chance to learn close up about spotting weeds, pests, and diseases through data annotation, or a medical student the ability to annotate CT scans—an extra level of hands-on experience.

For the economy as a whole, these partnerships create a workforce capable of continuous learning and upskilling.

Embedding AI and tech disciplines into the academic framework nurtures the next generation of tech leaders and problem solvers – people who can drive sustainable economic growth.

As AI and tech continue expanding, new careers in fields like data science, cybersecurity, and software and prompt engineering are being born.

Armed with practical skills and entrepreneurial spirits, graduates with these experiences can not only secure employment, but create their own startups to independently grow Kenya’s economy.

It’s no secret that ICT will be vital in Kenya’s continuing economic development and providing formal employment to our youth population.

Joint efforts between universities and companies can accelerate ICT’s growth in a sustainable, practical way that benefits all stakeholders.