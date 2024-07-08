Use of emotion AI in entertainment poised to boost customer experience

The media and entertainment industry has undergone a significant transformation in recent years, driven by advanced technologies aimed at enhancing the customer experience.

Previously, viewers had limited control over the content. They were bound to fixed schedules set by broadcasters, meaning that missing an episode meant missing out altogether, unless the broadcaster decided to repeat it due to popular demand.

Today, viewers have the luxury of flexibility, as they are no longer confined to strict schedules and limited choices. There is now a vast library of content available to meet everyone’s preferences, and viewers can access this content on the go.

Even more exciting is that viewers can now enjoy content tailored to their preferences, based on their previous viewing habits and genre preferences. This is all thanks to the remarkable technological advancements in the entertainment industry.

Machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) have been instrumental in driving this evolution, offering unparalleled opportunities to provide personalised and immersive entertainment experiences.

AI has expanded beyond traditional text and voice recognition to encompass ‘emotion AI”. This groundbreaking technology enables entertainment providers to understand and respond to human emotions expressed through their facial expressions and tone of voice. Just imagine a customer service experience that not only understands what you are saying but also discerns how you feel.

The potential for enhancing the customer experience in the entertainment industry is immense, and many entertainment companies are now capitalising on AI to cater to their audience’s diverse emotional and cultural preferences.

By leveraging emotion AI, entertainment companies can gain a deeper understanding of their viewers’ local emotions, facial expressions, and tone of voice, enabling them to deliver tailored content that resonates more profoundly with their audiences.

With Africa emerging as the world’s next major investment market, driven by its substantial young population, AI is set to play a crucial role in this market.

The continent is a melting pot of emotions, languages, and cultures that have been overlooked or sidelined for many years. The time for Africa has now arrived.

As smartphone usage proliferates across the continent, there is a burgeoning market for entertainment providers as digital and mobile content streaming gain traction. According to GSMA data, more than 450 million smartphones are in the hands of people across Africa, with over 250 million enthusiastic football fans, as per FIFA.

This underscores the urgent need for robust technology to effectively meet the diverse entertainment needs of this growing demographic.

With its capacity to comprehend and adapt to local languages, voices, and expressions, AI is poised to play a pivotal role in addressing these evolving customer demands.

It's inspiring to witness the emergence of initiatives such as Afrocentric Natural Language Processing, spearheaded by local scientists like Ife Adebara. These projects aim to democratize AI technology, making it more accessible to speakers of various African languages and safeguarding the continent's rich linguistic heritage.

Therefore, the development of such tools and programs tailored to Africa's distinct linguistic diversity will revolutionize the customer experience and care space, enabling entertainment providers to engage with their audience in a more meaningful and culturally sensitive manner.

As viewers' expectations continue to rise, the demand for seamless, omnichannel customer service experiences is becoming more pronounced, including a boost for call centres.

This necessitates businesses in the entertainment industry to adapt to this evolving landscape by utilizing remote contact center software, enabling them to deliver exceptional customer service across various communication channels, including social media, video calls, and email.

This transition is particularly noticeable in Africa, where the shift from traditional call centers to modern contact centers reflects a focused effort to align with the evolving needs and preferences of customers.

In conclusion, the convergence of AI and customer experience in the entertainment industry signals the dawn of a new era of personalized, culturally resonant, and immersive entertainment experiences.

The future of entertainment lies in harnessing the power of AI to create emotionally intelligent, customer-centric experiences that transcend cultural barriers and resonate with diverse audiences worldwide.