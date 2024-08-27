What Nairobi summit means for Africa, Kenya nuclear power plans

Africa has recently borne the brunt of extreme weather patterns such as prolonged dry spells and tragic storm waters.

This set of challenges makes the question of energy an integral component of a strategic, sustainable development agenda and war on climate change.

As Africa navigates its energy transition in the face of growing global calls for decarbonisation, the place of nuclear power in the energy generation mix is gaining more prominence.

And for obvious reasons; nuclear energy is a low-carbon and efficient base-load source of energy.

Recognising the immense role nuclear energy can potentially play in underpinning sustainable socio-economic development and reversing the deleterious impacts of climate change, Africa has set about engaging in broad-based conversations with relevant regional and international institutions as well as experts with a view to laying the groundwork for development and eventual deployment of this form of technology.

The scope of these conversations is wide ranging, covering topics such as the prerequisite infrastructure, reactor technology advances, capacity building in terms of personnel and more fundamentally operational safety of nuclear plants once established.

To further this continent-wide discourse and build momentum going forward, Kenya is set to host the second edition of the US-Africa Nuclear Energy Summit whose focus is the future of nuclear energy on the continent.

The conference, which will take place on August 27-30, follows the first summit held in Ghana by the US Department of Energy in collaboration with the Nuclear Power Institute of the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission.

This forum will bring together policymakers, technical experts, and industry leaders from the US and Africa with an overriding goal of deliberating on critical issues that can foster accelerated adoption of nuclear energy.

It will also offer an opportunity to assess and seek to address concerns hindering the adoption of nuclear energy power in the region.

The summit comes at a critical time for Kenya as it plans to put up the first nuclear power plant in Kilifi or Kwale.

The country will use the summit to underscore the opportunities nuclear power presents in our endavour to reach Net Zero by 2050 and further consolidate the robust ties between the United States and Kenya in the realm of clean energy transition.

Kenya-US cooperation in the field of nuclear has been growing as highlighted during President William Ruto’s State visit to the US where he held discussion with his counterpart Joe Biden on partnership around clean energy and resilience, including initiatives to deepen US-Africa Nuclear Industry Cooperation.

The Kenya summit will continue the conversations that began during the first meeting in Accra where participants engaged in critical dialogues on salient nuclear energy issues.

The deliberations encompassed fostering international cooperation, sharing innovative solutions, and shaping policies.

Additionally, the Ghana forum catalysed positive change around nuclear perceptions and provided a platform to ratchet up existing relationships and establish new ones to reinforce cooperation in the nuclear energy sector.

Offering Kenya, the honour of hosting such an important continental summit underlines the industry’s trust and confidence in Nairobi’s capacity to be among the pioneers in adoption of nuclear energy.

South Africa is the first country on the continent to establish and operationalise a nuclear plant, with the first commercial nuclear reactor beginning operation in 1984, and the second coming up a year later.

The two reactors at Koeberg, which account for 5 percent of aggregate electricity production, have significantly reduced South Africa’s power crisis, and the country is now looking to establish additional nuclear plants which will generate a combined 2,500 megawatts (MW), a significant addition to the 1,940 MW that the two operational reactors produce.

Egypt has also joined Africa’s nuclear energy sector and is constructing reactors at El-Dabba on the Medeterian Coast with a total capacity of 1,200MW.

Kenya on its part is making steady progress towards the attainment of the first 100MW nuclear plant. The upcoming Africa forum, therefore, affords the country an opportunity not only to showcase its achievements but share experiences with the rest of Africa on the exciting but challenging journey it has embarked on.

The country is currently on Milestone Two, a stage where preparatory works are being undertaken for constructing the first power plant.

The activities in this critical phase include ensuring there are enough personnel; deciding how to finance the capital-intensive project; and ensuring there are necessary legal and regulatory frameworks in place. Milestone Three will be the completion and commissioning of the plant.

The strides that Kenya has made is in step with The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) framework. The global nuclear watchdog has set out a Milestone Approach for countries aspiring to establish nuclear plants.

In each of the three phases, there are 19 nuclear infrastructure issues requiring specific actions which a country must attain. Kenyan has made notable progress on these issues.