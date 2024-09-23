Universal health coverage: What we should be discussing at UN meeting

This month, the world gathers for the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 79), and as 2030 approaches, the focus on health has never been more critical.

The year 2030 is a deadline that all United Nations member states have set to achieve universal health coverage (UHC) as part of the Sustainable Development Goals.

The goal of UHC is to ensure that all people can access the health services they need without suffering financial hardship.

Anticipating the discussions regarding healthcare financing, two key areas emerge: optimising existing health budgets in general, and more specifically, appropriately balancing budgets between diagnostics and treatment.

Before new funding streams are secured, policymakers must make a “trade-off” – or trade-up. First, governments must ensure the efficient use of health budgets. With visionary leadership, there is significant scope to reduce wastage of public finances and harness public-private partnerships to stretch available budgets.

Although not perfect, programmes such as Kenya's managed equipment services (MES), financed by the World Bank, have shown potential for elevating healthcare standards expeditiously.

MES ensures that public hospitals have access to modern health infrastructure, equipment and services over an agreed period, with the government making regular, pre-arranged payments to private sector vendors based on agreed performance parameters.

Where there is political will, visionary leadership and committed partners, anything is possible, including UHC! One of Africa’s finest – and most recent – examples of public-private synergy in action is Egypt’s seemingly unprecedented triumph over hepatitis C, a major cause of liver cancer.

This cancer was once a leading cause of death in the country and a severe threat to national productivity. In partnership with the World Bank and Roche Diagnostics, among other key stakeholders, Egypt has effectively eliminated hepatitis C in under a decade and is the first country to achieve "gold tier" status on the path to eliminating hepatitis C as per the designated WHO criteria.8.

Many African families are living on the edge of survival. Like Damocles' sword, a single catastrophic health event spirals the family into abject poverty, often never to return. New financing models could be co-created to pool risks.

These would provide populations with protection by enabling access to necessary interventions without spiralling into abject poverty – read, universal health insurance.

African governments should claw back from the unyielding effort to be the dominant player in healthcare delivery.

After 60 years of this model, it is time to accept it is too challenging from an efficiency perspective.

The role of government should instead be heavier on setting strategic direction and priorities, regulation, creating health markets and ensuring equity. This shift would allow the private sector to deliver healthcare services, filling critical capacity gaps more efficiently.

Donor funding should be integrated into national health strategies, moving from vertical programmes to more holistic approaches that address multiple health needs.

UNGA 79 promises to deliver many eye-opening discussions about achieving the 2030 UHC goal in time. The next five years will require consensus and a concerted effort from all stakeholders to prioritise healthcare financing, strengthen diagnostic capacity and establish public-private partnerships to get us over the finish line.