Columnists What will people say about you or remember you for when you die?

Former Education CS George Magoha. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By COLLINS ODOTE

More by this Author

The subject of death is normally not one that people want to discuss easily. In some quarters, it is a taboo subject based on the view that to talk about it is to invite it to visit your life.

Yet the reality is that it is a destiny that faces all of us. It is therefore important that we speak about and prepare for that eventual appointment with our maker.

Last week this column dedicated its discussions to the death of former Cabinet Secretary George Magoha. This week continues on that reflection.

The central message is the teachings that we should take from the life of Prof Magoha. During his funeral service in Nairobi, one of his former Cabinet colleagues asked a question which should be in everybody’s mind. What will people say about you when you are dead? How will they remember you?

In the case of Prof Magoha, there was unanimity that he lived an impactful life. His eulogy was, in the word of a friend, almost like an academic publication.

It should challenge all of us to fill our lives with entries which will enable others to have a fair assessment of the kind of impact we had when we were alive.

One does not need to be in public service or occupy a position of authority. All you need to do is perform your work with dedication and sense of purpose.

Many a time people speak about one’s upbringing. While a true determinant of how one turns out in life, it is less about the economic status of your youth but more about the quality of moulding a child gets from their parents, their community and their schools.

Secondly, when one becomes an adult in Kenya, they get issued with a national identity card. For young people, this marks the start of freedom. It enables you to enjoy several rights, including being able to vote.

Every young person is normally very excited. It is important that the excitement be not just about freedom but the start of your next phase in life to determine the destination you aspire to reach and work towards it.

Adult life provides one with the opportunity to enter the world of work, either as an entrepreneur or in employment.

Work by its nature can be repetitive, laborious, drab and sometimes frustrating. However, it is an opportunity to make a difference in life and contribute to bettering society in addition to the benefits it gives you as an individual.

It is important that in the workplace, each and every one of us put all our energy into performing our tasks well.

One may think that at the end of one day, they will get another opportunity to do a better job without realising that today may actually be your last day.

Therefore, take the tasks you get in life with all seriousness and focus since they will eventually form part of your legacy on earth.

In the end, it is not your bank balance which forms your eulogy. It is your balance sheet of activities in the service of society.