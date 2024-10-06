Why employers should prioritise mental wellness at the workplace

Kenya will on October 10 join the rest of the world in marking World Mental Health Day. This year it will be celebrated under the theme: “It's time to prioritise mental wellness at the workplace."

It is imperative that we recognise the critical role played by employers and employees in fostering a supportive and mentally healthy work environment. Nowhere is this more evident than in the healthcare sector, where the demands of the job can be particularly taxing on mental health.

Healthcare professionals, particularly those working in demanding roles such as emergency medicine, intensive care, and psychiatry, are at a heightened risk of experiencing burnout, stress, and other mental health issues.

Employers have a responsibility to create a culture that supports the well-being of their employees. This includes providing access to mental health resources, promoting work-life balance, and addressing stigma associated with mental health conditions.

By investing in the mental health of their employees, organisations can reap significant benefits. Studies have shown that a mentally healthy workforce is more productive, engaged, and less likely to experience absenteeism. Additionally, a supportive work environment can improve employee morale and loyalty.

Overall, employers can prioritise mental wellness in the workplace through the following ways; First is by providing access to mental health resources through offering employees access to mental health counseling, support groups, and other resources.

Secondly, promoting work-life balance and encouraging employees to take breaks, vacations, and time off as needed.

Thirdly, addressing stigma by creating a culture of open communication and acceptance around mental health issues. There is also need to train managers on mental health awareness and equipping managers with the skills to recognise and support employees who may be struggling with mental health issues.

Additionally, implementing stress management programmes and offering employees training in stress management techniques such as mindfulness, meditation, and yoga can be highly beneficial.

Beyond the strategies mentioned above, leaders should openly express their commitment to mental health and demonstrate their support for employees seeking help. They can also consider mental health training so they can understand mental health issues and how to create a supportive environment.

Leaders can also consider providing reasonable accommodation for employees, in terms of support, with mental health conditions to help them perform their jobs effectively; collaborate with local mental health organisations to provide additional resources and support to employees as well as whenever possible provide comprehensive health insurance plans that include mental health coverage.

Through this, we can create a more supportive and mentally healthy workplace for everyone given that mental wellness is a priority for all.

In essence, prioritising employee mental health is a win-win situation. It benefits employees by improving their well-being and productivity, while also benefiting employers by enhancing their company culture, reducing costs, and improving their reputation.

As we celebrate World Mental Health Day on 10th October, let us recommit ourselves to creating a workplace culture that prioritises mental wellness.

By taking action now, we can help to reduce the stigma associated with mental health conditions and ensure that everyone has access to the support they need to thrive.