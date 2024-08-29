The Post-Malabo agenda: Why the future of Africa's agriculture at a crossroads

Late last month, officials from across the continent gathered in Zambia to discuss the next decade of Africa’s agricultural policy.

The Zambia conference was arranged by the AU to discuss the next ten years of agricultural policy across the continent.

In 2003, African leaders agreed to the Comprehensive African Agriculture Development Program (CAADP), committing to allocate 10 percent of their national budgets to agriculture with the aim of achieving 6.0 percent annual growth in productivity.

In 2014, governments reaffirmed their joint strategy by signing the Malabo Declaration that set the stage for the following decade of efforts to transform African agriculture.

The ongoing post-Malabo discussions are leading up to the Kampala Declaration slated for approval in January 2025.

However, the dominance of entities like AGRA – which has been heavily criticised for its focus on use of synthetic fertilisers and corporate-led agenda – raises serious questions about the legitimacy of the process and its ability to represent the interests and realities of African farmers.

The talks have so far been characterised by a lack of transparency and inclusivity. African civil society and farmer organisations have raised concerns about being excluded from the drafting the Kampala Declaration.

The effects of this restricted and opaque approach are clear from the outcomes of the Lusaka meeting. Several critical issues emerged during the Lusaka meeting that demand urgent attention.

Firstly, it was disturbing to learn that the post-Malabo programme of work will be aligned with the African Development Bank’s (AfDB) “Feed Africa: Food Sovereignty and Resilience” initiative.

As highlighted by the Alliance for Food Sovereignty in Africa’s (AFSA), the AfDB’s 40 country plans threaten land rights, seed diversity, biodiversity, and community livelihoods across the continent through its one-size-fits-all approach and emphasis on large-scale monocropping. Aligning the Kampala Declaration with these compacts risks entrenching corporate control over Africa’s agricultural future, undermining the continent’s food sovereignty.

Secondly, it was alarming to hear that agroecology and food sovereignty were described in the talks as “controversial concepts that will face problems with governments” and that “several actors” resisted their inclusion.

These concepts have widespread support among millions of Africa’s small-scale farmers for their potential to transform African agriculture sustainably with their focus on soil health, biodiversity, local knowledge, and inclusive governance.

​​​​​​ Several African organisations demanded that agroecology be included in the Kampala Declaration. The resistance to these ideas reflects a broader trend of sidelining indigenous knowledge and sustainable low-cost practices in favour of industrial agricultural models.

Finally, there was a glaring omission in the new theory of change regarding farmer-managed seed systems and the right to food. These principles are crucial for preserving Africa’s agricultural heritage and ensuring food security for future generations.

Their exclusion reflects the disconnect between the priorities of the process and the needs of African farmers and communities.

The post-Malabo process is at a crossroads. The decisions made in the coming months will shape the future of African agriculture for decades to come. As we approach its final stages, we must remain vigilant and continue to advocate for a truly inclusive and transparent process. The future of Africa’s agriculture – and, by extension, the continent’s food security – depends on it.

We must resist the push towards a corporate-dominated agricultural model that prioritises profit over people and planet and that threatens to undermine decades of progress in promoting sustainable, locally driven practices. That corporate agenda is set to advance further at AGRA's annual Green Revolution Forum in Rwanda in early-September despite repeated calls from African farmers and faith leaders to stop supporting failed Green Revolution policies.

Instead, we should advocate for a framework that places African farmers and communities at the centre, respects indigenous knowledge and practices, and promotes sustainable agricultural systems that can truly feed the continent.

We must ensure that our future reflects the needs and aspirations of Africa’s farmers, rather than the interests of external actors and multinational corporations.