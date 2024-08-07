Women and asset ownership rights after getting married

Property has no gender. However, historical records demonstrate entrenched biases in ownership of property, heavily favouring men while marginalising women's rights and contribution.

Over time, various movements and legal reforms have aimed to rectify these disparities.

In fact, one of the key aspirations of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 was to guarantee equal protection of property rights regardless of gender or any other status, and protection against arbitrary deprivation of property.

This would ideally moderate some of the most distressing situations regarding the struggles women face in securing their property, such as widows being evicted from their matrimonial homes by in-laws and lack of documented legal claim to assets acquired during the course of marriage to present during divorce.

In spite of the significant legal advancements, the reality for many women, especially after marriage, is far from ideal. In actuality, the ideal is not always achieved despite the law's noble intentions.

Knowledge gaps, deeply ingrained beliefs, and societal attitudes persist in undermining women's property rights and overshadowing statutory protections making it challenging for women to enforce their legal rights effectively.

The following summarised nuggets aim to expand understanding that will enable women to confidently engage in property transactions after marriage and ensure equitable distribution of assets in the unfortunate event of divorce

1. Registering solely owned property as jointly owned

There is a legal procedure for a non-owner spouse to acquire joint ownership of property. Pursuant to Regulation 23(1) of the Land Registration (General) Regulations, 2017 a registered proprietor can apply to the registrar to include their spouse's name in the list.

The sole registered owner must sign a transfer instrument adding the other spouse as a joint owner, which is then recorded at the land registry. This would effectively confer ownership.

Additionally, a spouse may request inclusion in the register under Regulation 23(2). However, this entry does not confer ownership status, but rather acknowledges the spouse's interest in the property.

2. Joint tenancy versus tenancy in common

Choosing the right co-ownership structure is important as it determines the rights, responsibilities and inheritance of property.

By default, if an instrument of transfer does not specify the nature of co-ownership, it is presumed to be tenancy in common in equal shares unless stated otherwise in any written law.

In joint tenancy, the right of survivorship applies, meaning the surviving joint owners automatically inherit a deceased owner’s share without the need for probate proceedings provided the surviving joint owners formally request the removal of the deceased's name from the land register.

It is also important to note that even when property is acquired in joint names, the presumption of equal beneficial interest can be rebutted.

In tenancy in common, each owner holds a separate and distinct share of the property. Upon the death of one owner, their share is transferred to their beneficiaries or distributed according to their Will.

This process may require probate proceedings, which can be both time-consuming and costly.

3. Prenuptial agreements

Kenyan law recognises prenuptial agreements under the Matrimonial Property Act, 2013. These agreements allow couples to determine how their property will be owned, managed, and divided in the event of a divorce or separation.

For a prenup to be enforceable, it must meet all the requirements of a valid contract. Prenuptial agreements can be a useful legal tool for women to predefine and protect their property rights.

4. Understanding spousal consent in property rights

The Matrimonial Property Act, 2013 requires that a matrimonial home cannot be charged or leased without the written and informed consent of both spouses.

Additionally, any interest in any matrimonial property cannot be alienated during the subsistence of a monogamous marriage without the consent of both spouses.

When applied appropriately, spousal consent can safeguard the interests of a spouse ensuring transparency and mutual consent in managing the property.

However, there are circumstances where, due to power imbalances in some relationships, the requirement for spousal consent has been used to control or limit a woman's ability to manage or dispose of property.

5. Entitlement to a 50-50 distribution of matrimonial property

The Supreme Court has upheld the requirement that proof of direct or indirect contribution be made before a spouse is granted a share in matrimonial property.

Taking this into consideration, divorce proceedings can be viewed as an audit, which means that to ensure a smooth process, one would need to document every contribution they have made.

Many women have faced challenges in proving indirect contributions to matrimonial property, which are often intangible, and this has a substantial impact on their rights to property allocation in divorce.

6. Purchasing freehold property with a non-citizen spouse

Freehold land is preferred for its absolute ownership, but Kenyan law prohibits non-citizens from owning freehold land, limiting them to leasehold tenure not exceeding 99 years.