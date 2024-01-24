Columnists World Economic Forum insights

By BITANGE NDEMO

The 54th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual conference was held in Davos, Switzerland. This annual gathering-themed Rebuilding Trust' brought together more than 3,000 delegates worldwide to deliberate on the fundamental principles driving trust, including transparency, consistency and accountability. Globally, in the face of escalating uncertainty and rapid transformations.

Key discussions spanned a spectrum of critical issues, including security and cooperation in a fractured world, economic growth and job dynamics, the impact of emerging technologies, and the intertwined challenges of climate and nature. These discussions unfolded against a prevailing lack of trust, a significant concern in an era characterised by a deepening geopolitical divide.

Rebuilding trust, as emphasised by WEF-24, is a complex undertaking in a divided world. Drawing insights from Lewicki and Wiethoff's research on trust development and repair unveils the intricate nature of trust. They argue that trust encapsulates an individual's belief in and willingness to act based on the words, actions, and decisions of another.

Trust rests upon three foundational elements: An individual's personality and belief system are shaped by life experiences, societal rules and norms, and the dynamics within a specific relationship. It also hinges on fostering mutual respect among nations and collaborative efforts under international organisations such as the UN.

Trust and distrust always emerge as starkly different concepts, fostering positive expectations and confidence in others' actions, while negative expectations and fear mark distrust.

Relationships, however, seldom exist in a dichotomy of complete trust or distrust; instead, they incorporate elements of both. The interplay between trust and distrust often hinges on how individuals internally navigate conflict and manage disagreements with others.

In the professional sphere, trust manifests as calculus-based trust', where individuals operate within a reward and punishment framework, gradually building trust through incremental steps. This approach is common in workplace dynamics geared toward achieving objectives.

On the other hand, identification-based trust characterises personal relations, relying on perceived compatibility, shared goals, and positive emotional connections. This trust is always built on a deeper, more personal level.

However, attaining a global safety agreement remains challenging owing to ongoing disputes. Existing issues can potentially be resolved with fewer military actions.

Instead, we need more diplomatic interventions and powerful states to prioritise collective well-being, kicking off a transformative journey toward international trust building.

Emerging technologies, notably artificial intelligence (AI), dominated the deliberations and presented a delicate balance between economic growth and job preservation. While preliminary data suggests that countries deploying multiple AI tools do not experience immediate job losses, concerns arise regarding the automation of repetitive tasks.

AI brings undeniable advantages in programming, task automation, problem-solving through advanced algorithms, and innovative solutions when combined with human ingenuity. However, ethical considerations, potential job displacement, and the inherent limitations of AI compared to human creativity underscore the necessity for a thorough and balanced evaluation of its benefits and challenges.

At the gathering, another critical area of concern was the intricate relationship between climate change and nature, which demands urgent attention. Climate change directly contributes to habitat degradation, resulting in a significant decline in biodiversity.

The alarming statistic that about one million plant and animal species are now threatened with extinction underscores the urgency of addressing climate change's impact on biodiversity and natural resources.

For example, the phenomenon known as the anthropogenic blender' intensifies risks to biodiversity, including local losses and extinctions, forest fires, extreme weather events, and the proliferation of invasive species, pests, and diseases.

As climate change intensifies, nature and humanity face growing challenges in adaptation, highlighting the interconnectedness of environmental health.

Nature-based solutions are also emerging as imperative strategies to combat climate change's impact on biodiversity and natural resources.

Protecting and restoring nature becomes crucial for mitigating climate change and safeguarding against its far-reaching impacts. Integrating nature into urban areas and along coastlines is vital for shielding residents from climate-related hazards.

A harmonious relationship between climate change, nature conservation, and human well-being is essential for building sustainable and resilient ecosystems.

The 2024 World WEF Annual Meeting served as a dynamic platform for addressing global challenges, particularly emphasising rebuilding trust amid uncertainty and rapid change. From discussions on international security to the impact of emerging technologies and the urgent need for nature-based solutions, the meeting provided valuable insights into the intricate web of issues shaping our world.

The writer is Kenya’s Ambassador to Belgium, Mission to the European Union, Organization of African Caribbean and Pacific States and World Customs Organization. The article is written at a personal level.