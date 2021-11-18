Editorials Block corruption convicts from holding public office

Presidential ballot boxes at Kangeta Multipurpose community centre. PHOTO | PHOEBE OKALL | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author Summary A Bill seeking to amend the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act says those whose institutions suffered “pecuniary loss” as a result of the officer’s corruption or economic crime would be held personally liable.

Covering people seeking political offices from the law created a possibility of filling up these offices with people of questionable character, thus exposing Kenya to ridicule and confining the whole country to weak laws.

The legislative proposal to block people convicted of corruption or economic crimes while in charge of State institutions from new public offices is commendable.

If passed, it would bar people who hide in political offices to sanitise self or seek personal protection while their miscalculations as managers, chief executives, and directors inflict pain on the masses for a very long time.

A Bill seeking to amend the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act says those whose institutions suffered “pecuniary loss” as a result of the officer’s corruption or economic crime would be held personally liable.

While the barrier lasted 10 years after conviction and the current law exempted people seeking political offices whose qualifications are set out in the Constitution, this will be a thing of the past were the Bill to sail through.

Covering people seeking political offices from the law created a possibility of filling up these offices with people of questionable character, thus exposing Kenya to ridicule and confining the whole country to weak laws passed by people keen on protecting their own wealth and names.

We urge MPs to think outside the box while debating this Bill by Moiben MP Silas Tiren and put Kenya on the path to a firmer anti-corruption foundation and ethical standards that would open up the country to more economic and social opportunities.

This Bill is forward-looking in the sense that as different people and international institutions increasingly corner corruption, soon a country will be judged by the people making its laws and the performance of key places such as Parliament.

It is the right time to confront the ogre of graft and slay it as soon as possible while looking at the entire country and its future as opposed to providing even a wee bit for the corrupt to breathe.

While it has been difficult to convict the so-called big fish, the few that will be guillotined using laws like the one being debated should warn everyone that corruption does not pay.