Editorials Drop the corrupt to reassure taxpayers

Times Tower in Nairobi, the headquarters of Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA). FILE PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

A study released last week says Kenyans are resorting to some unorthodox ways to lessen the high cost of living that has been made worse by the rising cost of fuel and food.

Among other steps, people living in cities and towns are now leaving personal cars at home to use public service vehicles whose fares are also a big worry. This will hit businesses and reduce revenues at a time the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) is firing on all cylinders to raise collections.

If this state of affairs were to continue, the economy will suffer. The government must find a solution to the rising cost of living. It ought to start by tightening its belt.

As President William Ruto has promised to ensure the taxes are put to good use, taxpayers struggling to carry the public service weight must see the benefits of doing so.

Dr Ruto has to show Kenyans that the corrupt, the incompetent, and the imprudent have no place in his administration by making them feel the full weight of his now popular “there are only three options” mantra. It is also time to reduce wastage and inject prudence to reduce the cost of living.