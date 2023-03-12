Editorials Implement laws to rein in boda bodas

The boda boda sector is a rapidly growing transport segment in Kenya. It has also become an important source of livelihood for many, especially young people.

While the sector has brought many advantages to the society, it has its fair share of challenges, one of which is that boda bodas are now associated with the rising cases of road accidents.

Criminals have also been using the motorcycle to get away from the scene of a crime. These incidents have been blamed on the chaotic manner in which riders operate.

They hardly have time for traffic rules that all motorists and public service vehicles are required to adhere to.

Various attempts to effect changes in the sector to tame this chaos and accidents have been unsuccessful. The latest effort at reforms is a Bill sponsored by Ruiru MP Simon King’ara, seeking to compel riders to acquire PSV badges and licences.

The plan has already hit a hurdle with the Ministry of Transport rejecting it, stating that there are already sufficient laws to rein in the madness in the sector.

If indeed there are adequate laws, the question is why there is a lack of commitment to implement them. The only way the ministry can demonstrate there are adequate laws is by strictly enforcing them to bring order in the sector. As it stands, this important segment of transport looks like it needs urgent reforms.