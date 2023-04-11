Editorials LPG competition is good for consumers

LPG vendor in Nyeri. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author

The news that 13 companies are looking to build berths for handling cooking gas imports should come as a relief to consumers.

This will break the monopoly in the sector that has seen prices rise every so often.

Africa Gas and Oil Ltd (Agol) has been operating without competition for years, leaving consumers few choices.

The 30,000-tonne Kenya Pipeline Company berth to be built at the Kenya Petroleum Refineries in Mombasa, and another one with a capacity of 10,000 in Athi River will go a long way in easing the cost of living and increase the number of people using clean energy. Energy costs have pushed household incomes to unsustainable levels.

Many Kenyans have opted to use charcoal and firewood, exposing themselves to indoor pollution and respiratory diseases. Use of woodfuel also increases carbon emissions and deforestation.

Opening the LPG handling business to more investors will stir competition that will hopefully lead to lower prices.

These investors should also not form cartels that will collude to manipulate the price of cooking gas.