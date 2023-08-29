Editorials Offer good quality firms to kick-start NSE listing

Concern continues to grow over Nairobi Stock Exchange as its listing drought persists. Despite several regulatory reforms and introduction of innovative products, companies have shunned the market, preferring to raise money elsewhere.

Instead of attracting new Initial Public Offerings (IPOs), the trend seems to be that listed firms are losing faith in the Exchange's ability to attract them the funds they need to drive their growth, if the recent delisting of firms such as Hitchings Biemer, Rea Vipingo, and TransCentury are anything to go by.

For a bourse that has set ambitious long term growth plans, this sends the wrong signal. Stakeholders need to take urgent action to ensure that it regains its past glory as the go-to asset class for investors.

Analysts argue that the best way to kick-start a new run of IPOs is through the planned privatisation of State Owned Enterprises.

Regulatory authorities have done the bit to facilitate than privatisation. The quality of the enterprise targeted for offerings, has however failed to elicit any excitement. One analyst terms them as underwhelming ‘zombies.’ The State must do better.