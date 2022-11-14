Editorials Play fair in the pricing of consumer goods

Shoppers at supermarket. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

The Competition Authority of Kenya’s warning to retailers to play clean in pricing is timely, coming as customers head towards the Christmas shopping season.

The move followed numerous online complaints by shoppers encountering higher prices for items at the till than what was displayed on shelves.

Duping customers into selecting goods with the full knowledge that they can comfortably pay for them only to be embarrassed at the counter is not only unethical but it is also illegal. Offenders face a maximum of five years behind bars, a fine of Sh10 million or both.

Retailers should be fair to their customers at all times and not wait to be reminded by the watchdog of what is legally expected of them.

Winning client confidence and retaining the same is crucial for a business' survival and this cannot be achieve via dirty game. Be fair to all shoppers especially at this time when inflation has cut a deep dent into the spending power of many households