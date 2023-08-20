Editorials Review penalties for unremitted deductions

Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu has once again flagged some Sh1.96 billion mandatory contributions deducted from workers’ pay that is yet to reach the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), in addition to the Sh8.6 billion late payments.

Given the Auditor-General's revelation is not new, Parliament now needs to act to ensure compliance and that workers enjoy a decent living in retirement.

Currently offenders are liable to a penalty of five percent of unremitted contributions or Sh20,000 whichever is higher but this seems not to have had the desired effect of deterring late or non-payment.

MPs should put in place stringent measures that give the NSSF powers to act on entities that deduct workers’ pay and fail to remit the same if we are to move away from the annual ritual that is compiling figures showing who is withholding pension deductions.

Making it painful to deny workers a decent life after retirement, should now come with severe repercussions.