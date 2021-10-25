Editorials Stop unrealistic pay deals

Public servants' pay reviews should be pegged on productivity and affordability instead of periodical collective bargaining agreements (CBAs) between unions and employers.

MPs argued the circulars are unconstitutional as they violate workers’ rights to engage in collective bargaining with employers.

But experts and government officials have warned for long that the country’s wage bill is unsustainable.

Letting pay increments be determined by boardroom deals between respective workers' unions and State agencies is therefore untenable.

It is not enough for the National Assembly to say the directives by the SRC were unconstitutional. MPs should enact a law that will guide the review of salaries in the public sector without straining the limited resources.

Unions should not take advantage of the latest development to engage in unrealistic push for salary reviews.