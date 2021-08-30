Ideas & Debate Royalty collection row shows flaws in Kenya copyright law

By NJOROGE MBUGUA

More by this Author Summary The decision to ‘press a nuclear button’ by Kecobo followed a show cause letter written to the collective management organisations (CMOs) on July 1, 2021.

The regulator has ordered the CMOs to cease collecting royalties pending identification of a new entity to perform this role on behalf of the right holders.

The net effect of this decree is that rights holders’ works are now exposed for free exploitation by all and sundry.

On August 3, the Kenya Copyright Board (Kecobo) revoked the licences for three royalty collecting organisations — Kenya Association of Music Producers (KAMP), Performers Rights Society of Kenya (PRiSK) and the Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK).

This is akin to authorising a restaurant owner, who has fallen short of regulatory requirements, to allow revellers to enter into his premises and eat to their fill without paying even a dime.

This scenario points at poor drafting of amendments to the 2019 Copyright Act that have vested excessive powers on Kecobo.

The level of State intervention envisaged under amendments has literally apportioned CMOs roles to the government through the Kecobo, which sadly is supposed to play the role of an impartial regulator.

Whereas Section 46 (10) requires Kecobo to notify a CMO and its members before it is deregistered, this provision creates a lacuna in scenario where a CMO is deregistered. It begs the question: what happens to the members’ royalties during the period of deregistration? Who shall manage rights previously assigned to the deregistered CMO?

Section 46E empowers the government to review and approve tariffs through a gazette notice. The provision gives the State unfettered powers in determining which tariffs to apply and which to discard.

This ugly scenario played out in 2019 when the State pushed for adoption and implementation of current tariffs that have haemorrhaged royalty income payable to right holders. The 2019 tariffs have reduced collections by 50 percent.

Section 46E empowers Kecobo executive director to exercise power in regard to inspection and control of CMOs. The executive director has absolute discretion to authorise a person, in writing, to inspect the books of accounts and records of a CMO. These unfettered powers make Kecobo a prosecutor, a judge and an executor.

Additionally, Section 46F empowers Kecobo to give directions and orders to CMOs, their directors and officers.

Where the Kecobo determines through the results of an audit or inspection report that a CMO conducts its business in a manner contrary to the provisions of the Act, the board has discretion to recommend the suspension or removal of any officer or employee of the organistion who, in the opinion of the board, has contributed or caused the contravention of any law.

These provisions are replete with landmines of settling scores, conflict of interests, and overarching tendencies where the State assumes the role of a prosecutor, the judge and executor. What guarantee does this law have that the regulator will not invoke these provisions to remove ‘uncooperative’ board members or staff?

What happens where Kecobo appoints its own auditor with a clear instruction to ‘unearth findings’ laced with malice? Who will be the regulator where a CMO is under Kecobo’s management? In such scenarios, Kecobo’s impartiality as a watchdog would be significantly compromised. This would also be an open invitation to treat it as part of the CMO or vice versa.

This law has recalibrated CMOs into parastatals through the backdoor, never mind that CMOs are registered under the Company’s Act as not-for profit entities with clear role of collecting and distributing royalties on behalf of their members.

These statutory measures go against the grain given that CMOs as private member entities, should be allowed to run their affairs without being choked by State’s paternalistic importunities.

The State as a regulator ought to provide an enabling environment that will spur creativity, increase royalty collections, and help build the capacity of CMOs and lend technical support to these important creative sector entities.

The CMOs are not opposed to being subjected to the rigours of accountability. Indeed, any official found culpable of misappropriating funds should face the full wrath of the law. However, we should avoid throwing out the baby with the bath water.

We must employ the precision of a horologist when performing his delicate role of repairing malfunctioning watches.

Dr Njoroge is chief executive officer of the Kenya Association of Music Producers (KAMP).