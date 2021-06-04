Ideas & Debate Uhuru legacy budget lacks clear economic narrative

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani tables Sh3.2 trillion Budget in Parliament on June 11, 2020. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NMG

By DENNIS KABAARA

More by this Author

On Thursday, June 10, the National Treasury will present the 2021 Budget Statement to Parliament.

This statement will outline public spending and revenue raising proposals for the 2021/22 fiscal year; the ninth and final budget year for the current Jubilee Administration.

In BC (before constitution 2010) times, Budget Day, as it was known, was one of those occasions when everyone was glued to the TVs and radios to find out how revenue measures in the (then) Budget Speech would “affect” the prices of daily commodities. Spending? That only began to interest us in the late 80s-early 90s.

I offer this backdrop because today we live in AC (after constitution 2010) times. The one paradigm shift that many forget, or refuse to accept, is that, unlike those BC times, Treasury doesn’t make and read the budget (though it remains its secretariat), it simply reads the budget that Parliament has made.

Put simply, Parliament has made the budget that Treasury will read back to Parliament (and Kenyans) next Thursday. Once the budget is read by Treasury, Parliament will pass the appropriation law that Treasury has drafted to give effect to the budget that Parliament has made. Sensible, right?

A second shift has happened. The “cloak and dagger” surrounding the contents of the famous “Budget Briefcase” (in which the actual speech was contained) is no more.

Thanks to our 2010 constitution, and sound interpretation by our Judiciary, we actually had a fairly detailed view of the spending and revenue proposals as early as April 30. The only question remaining is which ones Parliament will pass.

Which is why Thursday’s will be a Budget Statement (of known probabilities), not a Budget Speech (of unknown possibilities). My understanding is this statement is still read in order to align with our EAC neighbours on the timing of policy announcements through simultaneous budget readings. But optics matter too!

One time-worn Budget tradition remains intact. This is the publication and launch of the annual Economic Survey.

Typically released between April and May, this is a valuable reference document that offers a host of users - business, professionals, academia, media and the like – with a useful statistical performance backdrop from the previous year; essentially a baseline for mapping the country’s forward economic prospects. At the time of writing in this pre-budget week, the 2021 edition is not available.

Officially, the KNBS claims Covid-19 hampered, delayed and complicated data collection in 2020.

Reading between the lines from episodes of official reporting and alternative official comment over the past year, it is worrying that KNBS and the Central Bank view the state of the economy differently.

And even though economic data is more readily available from credible sources such as the Central Bank itself, there is a sense that we walk into 2020/21 Budget without a holistic economic perspective, or a view on important national economic questions above and beyond our fiscal “abracadabra”.

From my “Madaraka” reflections this week, here are three narratives that we might ponder next week.

First, from what seems to be the first of many Presidential legacy speeches this week, at what point did the “Big Four” (food security, universal health care, affordable housing, manufacturing jobs) mutate into “four national questions” (economic acceleration, “big-push” investments, restoring dignity (a.k.a. freedom from fear) and political stabilization”?

Enough about “mega-debt, mega-projects” which are now “big-push” investments, but more intriguing is the idea that we’ve had an economic inclusion phase (our first two Presidents), economic recovery phase (our third President) and are now well into the economic acceleration phase. After first torturing the data into real, per capita terms, ponder that new narrative!

Second, what real narrative emerges from the numbers to tell us about our current growth prospects, or, rather, what will Treasury NOT tell us? We binge-borrowed to pay for long, low or possibly no return investment, and are now hung over with a real debt overhang.

Out of control spending has led to further borrowing that crowds out growth-producing private sector, and growth-centred counties.

Because the IMF is making sure we don’t default on our debt service obligations, expect more crowding out – this time of service delivery, since we can’t touch the public payroll.

To compensate for this likely delivery slowdown, it makes perfect legacy sense to focus instead on launching a plethora of new projects, likely untested for viability and having kicked the operations and maintenance can down the road. Economic, or debt, acceleration? Call it the debt-plus, post-Covid economic recovery strategy.

Which brings us to a final, very different narrative around our national economic question.

To paraphrase from the seminal UNDP 1996 Human Development Report, as I have done before, if we move beyond the quantity of growth, to its structure and quality, how are we doing in the pursuit of growth that is job-creating rather than jobless (or do we prefer growthless jobs?), egalitarian rather than ruthless (shared prosperity?), participatory rather than voiceless, respectful of cultural diversity rather than homogenously rootless and sustainable rather than futureless? Call this my “curve ball” narrative.

Now, beyond the 2021 Economic Survey, what economic narrative is driving your view of Budget 2021?