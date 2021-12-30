Letters Search for jobs outside country makes sense

By HARRISON MWIRIGI IKUNDA

I am a patriotic Kenyan and would not choose any other country over her. However, I would not mind working and living in any other country that provides career satisfaction.

One key area that is disturbing my heart is the runaway unemployment and poverty. It is part of my noble goals in life to fight these two in my small ways as they cause misery.

Charity begins at home, so Kenya becomes my first specimen to deal with. It is a fact that unemployment leads to poverty. It is also a fact that underemployment leads to poor quality of life as well and to a large extent also poverty and later economic and health struggles.

In Kenya, we have serious challenges with unemployment and underemployment. This is part of why the 'hustler politics' is popular in Kenya as people hope to be redeemed from the problems of these three ills of unemployment, underemployment and poverty.

Observing the global life expectancies, you can tell that where poverty is prevalent or is at high levels, life expectancy is similarly low. Where people have high levels of quality life and unemployment is low, life expectancy tends to be high and can be seen in some of the most developed countries such as US, Canada, Germany, Japan, and the Nordic countries.

In different parts of the country, I see people idling and feel sad.

My research on work, employment, unemployment, underemployment confirms that a lot of crime, prostitution, drug abuse, alcohol abuse and the pull to illicit groups, including terror organisations, is largely interlinked.

Some of these cases have forced young people to migrate to places like the Arab world to do technical and manual jobs and they are doing fairly better relative to when they were in the country.

Countries that have developed from basket cases in not far long ago such as China and South Korea have done well on aggressive industrialisation.

To overcome the mass unemployment we are in, we have a lot to do in industrialisation (manufacturing), tourism, efficient service sectors and so on.

This journey that will require a lot of inputs and time also goes with some quick fixes.

It is encouraging that CEOs of Indian-origin are in charge of a number of Silicon Valley companies.

Having interacted with many Kenyans who have worked in several countries and having travelled far and wide, I’m convinced this is part of the broader strategy to end the misery of joblessness in Kenya.

Diaspora Kenyans

If you look at foreign exchange earnings of Kenya lately, Diaspora inflows month by month beat the country’s top export earners of tea, horticulture, coffee, tourism and others.

This tells that we need to pay a lot of attention to Diaspora groups as much as we should do to other exports or other economic influencers as the country. Diaspora Kenyans is a key component in the development of the country.

It is encouraging that in this day and age, there are a few Kenyans taking after Tom Mboya on the airlifts dream of 1950s and 60s and sending people to foreign countries to acquire skills and education.

They are taking a different fashion but are quite effective and quite informed in nature, which will have long-lasting positive impacts on Kenyans.

It provides opportunities for brilliant young Kenyans with potential to build successful careers outside the country. This is the kind of leadership I hope and wish to see all over Kenya. It provides a lot of hope and confidence.

In a nutshell, I’m seeing emigration in search of opportunities as part of broad-based solution to unemployment, underemployment and poverty.

It may look like encouraging brain drain, but what is better? I have seen so much horrific news emanating from Kenyans killed while working as casual labourers or househelps in countries like Saudi Arabia.

As we condemn such acts, it is unfortunate that we don’t have local solutions that can help us to stop the migration despite the chilling news.

When you ask young women going to Saudi Arabia, the torture stories notwithstanding, they say it is better to try than continue suffering or die of poverty in Kenya.

It behoves the government and any organisation to continuously find local solutions to the unemployment, underemployment

Harrison Mwirigi Ikunda, Nairobi