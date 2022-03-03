Letters We owe ourselves credible General Election

A political rally at Tononoka Grounds in Mombasa on February 20, 2022. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT | NMG

By Edward Cedric Opany

Kenya will be going for the third General Election since we gave ourselves the 2010 Constitution. In the last two elections, the country witnessed highly charged and contested polls with the presidential race results being challenged at the Supreme Court both in 2013 and 2017.

The 2017 General Election was considered to be the most expensive in Africa. The Treasury allocated Sh49.9 billion ($499 million) for the polls.

The Supreme Court nullified the presidential election results after finding that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) did not conduct elections under the Constitution and other laws. It ordered for fresh a presidential election, which the Opposition boycotted on the basis that IEBC had not addressed the issues, which tainted the nullified results.

With only six months to the 2022 General Election, the campaigns seem to be in top gear even before the official time, reflecting our bad manners as a country where people break the law at will without caring about the consequences.

We have also heard politicians making very derogatory statements at political rallies with some using words, which have brought serious consequences in the past while the country is still healing from them.

The IEBC, on the other hand, seem not to have inspired the confidence of Kenyans that they will conduct free, fair, verifiable, accountable and transparent elections. If the recently concluded voter listing would be a pointer, the IEBC has work to do to inspire confidence in Kenyans.

After conducting two mass voter registrations, the polls agency registered a paltry one million new voters against a target of more than four million pointing to serious voter apathy.

Kenya is also witnessing a dangerous trend, which was witnessed in 2017 in which public resources are being used in political party campaigns by holders of public offices such as the use of government vehicles in campaigns and county resources to facilitate political activities.

Indeed, the use of public resources and participation of State officers in politics not only amounts to subversion of good governance but also abuse of power, unlawful and improper conduct and misbehaviour in public office.

As witnessed in the last elections, it is clear that the country has legal deficiencies in addressing abuse of incumbency during the campaign period by aspirants who are holders of public offices.

Specifically, the gaps which have manifested include the blurred distinction between State and party functions, the responsibilities and powers of the incumbent during the campaign period in relation to government development projects and programmes, use of government premises and control of the incumbents’ subordinates during campaigns.

This creates an imbalanced playing field for candidates competing against the incumbents and at times brings unnecessary chaos and tension.

Kenyans have a role to play in ensuring that the campaigns are peaceful and demand accountability from leaders.

They should shun those who promote violence and hate speech.

Citizens also have the freedom to support and campaign for their political parties and candidates. However, parties and individuals should not disrupt campaigns and other political activities of rivals as we have witnessed in some parts of the country.

Each actor should ensure that we have a peaceful election.

Kenyans must appreciate that we have a country to protect and neighbours we will need beyond elections. The polls, like other contests, have a winner and loser. The referee, which is IEBC, must deliver credible polls acceptable to the majority in which the losers feel they lost fairly.

The polls agency must strictly enforce the Electoral Code of Conduct and mete out appropriate sanctions, including disqualification of candidates or political parties that breach the code.

The code should be widely publicised for public information and support in enforcement. On the other hand, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions should swiftly, robustly and strictly enforce the Election Offences Act and other relevant laws.

This includes ensuring speedy uptake and conclusion of investigations and prosecution as deemed appropriate.

Edward Cedric Opany, Development Communications Specialist